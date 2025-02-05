Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition

Ajay Bharadwaj

Product Manager, Fastly

CDN &amp; distribuzioneComputeDevOpsPiattaformaEdge network

Fastly's programmable cache is one of the superpowers of our Compute platform. Want to customize an image to delight every user of your application? We've got you covered. And doing that in the context of an HTTP request/response flow shouldn't be a burden. Fastly Compute solves that with the simplicity of our new HTTP Cache APIs, a set of SDK APIs, usable from within Compute code.

How does it work?

By default, when HTTP requests pass through Fastly’s edge, origin responses are automatically cached (unless explicitly overridden via Cache-Control). Subsequent requests for that same resource can then be delivered from cache without having to connect to the backend. 

HTTP Cache APIs allow developers to do something they have never been able to do before with Compute. Now, you can inject customizations into this default flow, opening the doors to new use cases and possibilities for Compute customers.

What you need to know

HTTP Cache API: The TL;DR

  • Provides first-class HTTP support in your preferred language 

  • Enables fine-grained, programmatic access to Fastly’s cache

  • Supports customizing dynamic content delivered by Fastly Compute

  • Allows developers to customize caching behavior with ease

The HTTP cache interface builds on the foundation established by the Simple Cache and Core Cache interfaces and is optimized for caching requests/responses within the flow of the HTTP specification. It is a fully integrated API that gives developers capabilities such as the ability to make changes to the cache properties of an object, adjust headers like Cache-Control, and more, all within the context of an HTTP flow.

Use cases our customers love

Here is a simple JavaScript example of modifying the Fastly TTL while setting a Surrogate-Control for downstream caches, and a Cache-Control header for managing browser caches:

const backendResp = await fetch(clientReq, {
  backend: 'example_backend',
  cacheOverride: new CacheOverride({
    afterSend(resp) {
      resp.ttl = 300;
      resp.headers.set('Cache-Control', 'max-age=86400'); // Rules for browsers
      resp.headers.set('Surrogate-Control', 'max-age=31536000'); // Rules for downstream caches
      resp.headers.delete('expires');
    },
  }),
});

And, there are countless other architectures you can implement. Here are a few to get you started:

  • Customizing cache controls of a backend response prior to caching. Developers can set the cache TTL based on a non-cache-related response header like Content-Type.
    Benefit: This flexibility allows for more intelligent and efficient caching strategies. By setting cache TTLs based on content type, developers can optimize performance and resource usage. For example, static assets like images or CSS files can be cached for longer periods, while dynamic content can have shorter TTLs. This results in improved website speed, reduced origin load, and a better user experience, all while maintaining content freshness appropriate to each asset type.

  • Modify the response headers or body before storing it in the cache. For example, developers can cache the locally generated HTML version of a response, rather than the raw JSON returned by the origin.
    Benefit: This capability enables developers to store optimized versions of content in the cache, reducing processing time and improving delivery speed. By caching the HTML version instead of raw JSON, subsequent requests can be served faster, as the transformation step is eliminated. This not only improves performance but also reduces computational load on both the origin server and the edge, leading to cost savings and a more responsive application overall.

  • Determining whether to cache at all, based on the origin content. This is great for situations where you might not want to cache an HTTP 200 OK response.
    Benefit: This level of control ensures that only valid and useful content is cached, maintaining the integrity and reliability of the cache. By avoiding caching responses that contain errors despite a 200 OK status, developers can prevent the propagation of incorrect data to users. This results in a more consistent user experience, reduces the risk of serving stale or erroneous content, and helps maintain the overall quality and accuracy of the application's output.

For more information and additional code examples visit our developer portal.

Time to start caching in

Fastly’s cache APIs are perfect for extending the boundaries of personalization and rendering cutting-edge experiences. These new cache controls smoothly integrate with existing workflows, making simple customizations extremely easy to add.

Ready to take the HTTP Cache APIs for a spin? Start using it today or join the conversation in the forum to learn how we can help you get more out of your cache!  

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto