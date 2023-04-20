Ajay Bharadwaj
Product Manager, Fastly
Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly
Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython.
Riduci i costi con software efficienti
Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti.
How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints
Early Hints for Compute is now generally available, dramatically improving website performance and user experience by preloading essential resources.
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.
Unified Origin Observability at Fastly
We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.
Dynamic Backends help you easily scale across multiple origin backends
Announcing Dynamic Backends, a way for Fastly customers to provide a flexible mechanism for updating the list of acceptable targets and connecting to them at runtime.