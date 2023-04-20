Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Riduci i costi con software efficienti Ajay Bharadwaj Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti. 07 aprile 2026

How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints Ajay Bharadwaj, Terri Allegretto Early Hints for Compute is now generally available, dramatically improving website performance and user experience by preloading essential resources. 25 novembre 2025

Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition Ajay Bharadwaj Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction. 05 febbraio 2025

Unified Origin Observability at Fastly Ajay Bharadwaj, Dom Fee We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers. 06 luglio 2023