Barry O‘Reilly ist Unternehmensberater, Unternehmer und Autor, der Pionierarbeit an der Schnittstelle von Geschäftsmodellinnovation, Produktentwicklung, Organisationsdesign und Kulturtransformation geleistet hat. Barry ist Autor von Unlearn: Let Go of Past Success to Achieve Extraordinary Results (am 23. November 2018 veröffentlicht) und dem Bestseller Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate at Scale – Teil der Eric-Ries-Reihe und ein Harvard-Business-Review Must-read für CEOs. Er schreibt für The Economist und ist Dozent an der Singularity University.

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