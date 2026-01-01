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Barry O'Reilly
Business Advisor, Unternehmer und Autor
Barry O‘Reilly ist Unternehmensberater, Unternehmer und Autor, der Pionierarbeit an der Schnittstelle von Geschäftsmodellinnovation, Produktentwicklung, Organisationsdesign und Kulturtransformation geleistet hat. Barry ist Autor von Unlearn: Let Go of Past Success to Achieve Extraordinary Results (am 23. November 2018 veröffentlicht) und dem Bestseller Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate at Scale – Teil der Eric-Ries-Reihe und ein Harvard-Business-Review Must-read für CEOs. Er schreibt für The Economist und ist Dozent an der Singularity University.