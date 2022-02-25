Christina Nguyen
Director of Events, Fastly
Christina Nguyen is the Director of Events at Fastly, where she builds experiences that strive to engage, connect, and inspire the amazing humans who make up Fastly and our community. Before Fastly, she ran event operations at Informa Tech for conferences such as Black Hat and GDC, and ran public relations at Edelman for companies like Juniper Networks, Adobe, and Samsung. In her free time, you can find her chasing her two-year-old son Teddy (yes, named after the president) or engaging in heavy debate about the Oxford comma.
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Der Countdown läuft: The Dept. of Know Live! – eine Vortragsreihe zum Thema Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, die mehr bietet als bloße Panikmache
The Dept. of Know Live! ist eine virtuelle Vortragsreihe, die ein Umdenken in Sachen Web-App- und API-Sicherheit bewirken möchte. In jeder Folge im März wird ein anderer Gast ein 15-minütiges Interview zu einem aktuellen Security-Thema geben und den Zuschauern anschließend live Rede und Antwort stehen. Hier erfahren Sie mehr.