Daniel Miessler
Founder, Unsupervised Learning
Daniel is an information security leader, writer, and active programmer who combines technical problem-solving with first principles thinking to solve business, security, and technology problems for the world's top companies. Prior to running Vulnerability Management and AppSec at a large financial services company, he ran the Business Intelligence team for Apple Information Security. He has served as a full-authority virtual CISO, technical consultant, and IoT leader. He also founded Unsupervised Learning, a networking community for people interested in security, technology, and society. His life purpose is to model human flourishing and to develop frameworks for increasing it.
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The Dept. of Know Live!: Daniel Miessler erklärt, was Sie beim Aufbau eines Asset-Management-Programms beachten sollten
Daniel Miessler, Gründer von Unsupervised Learning, unterhielt sich mit Gastgeberinnen Kelly Shortridge und Bea Hughes bei The Dept. of Know Live! über die wichtige Rolle des Asset Managements in der Security. In diesem Blogpost berichtet Daniel über die Höhepunkte des Gesprächs.