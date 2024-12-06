Adaptive Plots Using Epoch

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Adaptive Plots Using Epoch

Since my last post, things have been going well for Epoch, the real-time visualization library we launched in June. After the launch of the Github Pages project site, we saw a great deal of interest. The library reached #2 trending on the day of the launch and #10 over the course of the month. Even better, a number of great folks stepped up as collaborators and helped fix bugs and add features.

One of the features to come out of this creative frenzy was the idea of adaptive plots. As of the last version of Epoch (0.5.0), you could not go back and alter set options for a chart once you had set them. Take the “axes” option, for instance. If you were to create a chart that specified that only the left and bottom axes should be shown, then you’d have to recreate the plot and replace it if you decided later that you also wanted to show the right axis.

Introducing Adaptive Plots

After a lot of hard work, elbow grease, and some awesome advice from external contributor Tim Cooper, we are excited to introduce Epoch’s new suite of Adaptive Plots. Introduced in the most recent release (0.6.0), adaptive plots add a level of flexibility and interaction that was sorely missing in the library. In this post, we’ll talk about what this means, and how you can leverage the plots in your applications to create smooth, beautiful, and useful data visualizations.

First, it is important to note that in this post we are not referring to Adaptive Web Design but to the adaptability of components within those designs. To help guide us, as we often do in programming, let’s look at the right definition:

Adapt (n) - To adjust or modify fittingly.

Modern web applications are anything but cookiecutter. Responsive design dictates that pages must be visually fluid and perform well across multiple devices and platforms. To further complicate the issue, page elements must often change their visual properties based on asynchronous data and in reaction to chains of events.

From this perspective, a web application can be thought of as a kind of environment, containing an ecosystem of libraries and components. As the environment changes — sometimes rather quickly — components and libraries must be flexible and adapt to new circumstances. As the definition says, components must adjust or modify fittingly, otherwise it’s kaputz.

By building components, like Epoch’s charts, with adaptivity in mind, they become much more useful in various circumstances, and provide a level of interactivity that can add to the overall experience.

Our Approach To Making Components Adaptive

While there are many ways to go about making components adaptive, we took a three stage approach with Epoch:

  1. There should be a plethora of options that change the structure of the chart.

  2. Colors and styles for charts should follow a basic format, and the user should be guided through the use of themes and categories.

  3. When a particular option or style is changed, charts should automatically transition into a new structure or style.

As of the last version, Epoch handled the first and second of these stages. Each of the charts had many individual and shared options that could change structural elements such as axes and ticks. Furthermore, styles for all of the charts (both Canvas and SVG) are controlled using CSS with a core theme of categorical colors to make the styles useful out of the box.

The third, handling transitions, are new with version 0.6.0. In the next section, we will detail the approach we took when implementing this functionality.

Handling Transitions

At the core of structural transition in Epoch is the .option method. After the chart is constructed, it is used as a universal accessor/mutator for all chart options. The method has four overloaded variants based on call parameters, which are:

  1. .option() - Returns a deep copy of all the charts options

  2. .option(String key) - Returns the options for a given key

  3. .option(String key, Object value) - Sets the option with a given key and emits an option changed event

  4. .option(Object values) - Given an object containing key-value pairs of option names to values this sets each individual chart option and emits option changed events for each.

The method is highly versatile and can be used in many contexts. The primary function, however, is to provide the application programmer with a good way of changing chart options and seeing the intended results. Per our definition above, this is covered by overload variants 3 and 4.

Since both of these methods emit events when an option is changed, subclasses can quickly and easily define listener callbacks to adjust the structure of the plot in response to changes. This is exactly how we go about implementing said transition in Epoch. It also has the added benefit of allowing the application using Epoch to listen in and react when the structural elements of a chart are mutated.

To get a feel for how this all comes together, let’s take a look at an example that uses the method to make a chart more interactive.

Example: Axes, Ticks, and Dimensions

Axes, ticks, and numbers are structural elements that guide viewers to a numerical understanding of a chart or plot. For example, the plot below shows the cache hit ratio over time for a fictional Fastly service:

While useful for seeing the overall trend of the ratio over time, it leaves out quite a few details. It is also hard to get a sense for where points on the right side of the chart fall in the range from 0% to 100% since the right axis is missing.

By making the chart adaptive with a small amount of interaction code, you can easily transition from a bird’s eye view to a more detailed view using the chart’s .option method:

// 1. Define the chart
var chart = $('#my-chart').epoch({ ... });

// 2. Define the options we use to show the expanded plot
var expandOptions = {
    height: 150,
    axes: ['left', 'right', 'bottom'],
    tickFormats: {
      left: Epoch.Formats.percent,
      right: Epoch.Formats.percent
    },
    ticks: { left: 5, right: 5 },
    range: [0.75, 0.9]
};

// 3. Change the options in response to a click:
$('#expand-button').on('click', function(e) {
  chart.option(expandOptions);
});

Fully implemented, it comes together like this:

By adding just a little bit of eventing, Epoch's option() function makes it pretty easy to adapt the chart depending on the context.

Just Getting Started

Epoch is still very young and there’s a lot of work to be done, but the immediate reaction and level of contribution from the community is a sign that we’re on to something really great.

For all of those who have starred the library on GitHub, thank you! For those who reached out to me personally with kind words and ideas, you’re great! But for those of you, like Tim, who’ve been in the trenches with me and actively contributing, you’re the best.

We’re just getting started, so keep checking in for new updates on the blog, new releases on GitHub, and new ideas in the issues.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto