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API Security Features

Natalie Griffeth

Director sénior de marketing de contenidos

Seguridad

Guide to API Security solutions and capabilities

API security involves the measures taken to protect APIs from unauthorized access, misuse, and attacks. Because APIs are commonly used and enable access to sensitive software functions and data, they are becoming an increasingly desired target for attackers. 

API security is a critical component of modern web application security.

API security is essential for protecting sensitive data like financial information or personal data, and preventing attacks that could compromise the integrity of the API and the systems it connects to. 

Why do you need a good API security solution? 

APIs enable businesses to integrate different systems and technologies by allowing various applications to communicate quickly, leading to more efficient and effective operations. 

APIs, however, can also create potential security risks if they are not correctly managed and secured. Attackers have been known to exploit API vulnerabilities to gain access to sensitive data or inject malicious code into applications, leading to data breaches, system crashes, and other serious consequences. 

APIs are a frequently targeted attack target. They often handle authentication tokens, personal data, payments, and backend services, making them appealing to attackers. Attackers favor APIs because they are predictable, highly automated, and often less protected than user-facing applications.

Failing to test APIs can result in:

  • Data breaches

  •  and regulatory violations

  • Account takeover 

  • and credential abuse

  • Unauthorized access to sensitive resources

  • Business logic abuse

  • Service degradation from automated abuse

What are key API security testing capabilities and features? 

Strong API security testing should be applied throughout the API lifecycle. Best API security practices include efforts in the following areas. 

Design and development

  • Follow secure API design standards (least privilege, schema validation)

  • Define authentication, authorization, and rate-limiting requirements early

  • Document endpoints and expected behavior clearly

Authentication and authorization testing

  • Test token expiration, revocation, and replay protection

  • Verify role-based and scope-based access controls

  • Attempt unauthorized access to protected resources

Input and schema validation

  • Test malformed requests, oversized payloads, and unexpected data types

  • Validate strict schema enforcement

  • Test for injection vulnerabilities

Abuse and automation testing

  • Simulate credential stuffing, enumeration, and scraping

  • Test rate limits and throttling behavior

  • Validate bot and anomaly detection effectiveness

Business logic testing

  • Attempt workflow manipulation to identify any weaknesses

  • Test edge cases and unexpected order of operations

Encryption

  • All API data should be encrypted using HTTPS/TLS. This helps protect sensitive data from attacks like ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks.

Rate Limiting + Throttling

  • Rate limiting and throttling help limit the total number of requests a client (user) can make during a set period of time. This helps to prevent things like DDos, DoS and brute force attacks.

How often should APIs be tested?

API security testing should be continuous. You should implement security testing:

  • During development and staging

  • Before every production release

  • Continuously in production environments

  • After change to authentication, endpoints, or data models (re-test)

What tools are used for API security testing?

Organizations typically use a mix of:

  • API scanners and fuzzers

  • Dynamic and interactive testing tools

  • Penetration testing platforms

  • Runtime protection and monitoring solutions

  • WAF, bot management,and edge security tools (like a CDN)

No single tool covers every risk. A layered approach to layered testing is key.

How do CDNs help with API security?

CDNs help secure APIs by enforcing protections at the edge, before traffic reaches backend services. This includes:

  • Rate limiting and request throttling

  • Bot detection and mitigation

  • IP and reputation-based filtering

  • Traffic anomaly detection

API security testing should validate how these edge controls interact with the API.

How Fastly can help

API security testing should be an ongoing effort. By combining secure design, continuous automated testing, manual validation, bot-aware abuse testing, and edge-based protection, organizations can significantly reduce the risk of API exploitation while maintaining performance and scalability.

Fastly API Security gives you the full picture of your API landscape. You can understand what exists, gain confidence that things are working as expected, and make targeted API abuse mitigation decisions across the Fastly platform.

Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform inspects and filters API requests at its globally distributed edge locations. This means malicious or abusive traffic like bot-driven attacks, credential stuffing, or API scraping can be blocked or throttled before it ever reaches your application servers. Stopping threats early reduces backend load, lowers latency, and limits blast radius during attacks.

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