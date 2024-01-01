WebAssembly We could have relied on existing technologies for serverless compute — like reusable containers — but this approach was hindered by performance and scale limitations. Instead we chose to build our serverless compute platform on WebAssembly, a technology we’ve been collaborating on with the Bytecode Alliance. WebAssembly is uniquely suited to empower you to write code in your preferred language, then run that code anywhere at near-native speeds.

Lucet The Chromium V8 engine is typically used to compile and run code on WebAssembly but with significant added latency. We wanted to eliminate cold start times for our customers so we built Lucet — our own compiler and runtime engine. With a 35.4 microsecond startup time, Lucet ensures extremely fast code execution with no cold starts or roundtrip delays. Just fast, always-on computing.