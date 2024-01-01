Secure your APIs for complete app protection 

API Security through the Fastly Next-Gen WAF

Fastly’s advanced API Security features monitor and protect traffic between critical API endpoints, helping you to scale your business without expanding your attack surface. 

Benefits

Grow your business with secure APIs

With over 80% of web traffic originating from APIs, it’s clear that APIs play a critical role in creating highly engaging apps. Fastly’s API protections enable security and development teams to protect valuable data from Layer 7 attacks. 

Increased visibility and control

Gain insights into API traffic patterns and attack behavior throughout your application. Create rules that block, allow, tag, or rate limit API traffic for customized protection.

Empower app development

Speed up feature release cycles by hardening public APIs against attacks, as well as encourage development teams to safely utilize new API frameworks like GraphQL.

Safeguard customer experiences

Maintain app availability and deliver engaging and responsive app experiences with API protection that can reduce app latency, origin load, and volumetric/DDOS attacks.

Threat Coverage

Safeguard your critical APIs

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF enables comprehensive API protection by giving security and developer teams tools to control traffic to your APIs. Our out-of-the-box protection automatically addresses common API attacks, while customizable rules make it easy to implement protections at scale.

Stop advanced threats

Gain protection against threats outlined in OWASPs Top 10 API Security risks and more.

Identify API abuse

Make API traffic decisions confidently with Fastly’s highly accurate SmartParse contextual detection engine.

Secure any API

Get protection for any API regardless of the language or architecture it’s written in.

Enhance visibility into API traffic

View at-a-glance dashboards or dive into individual requests to see exactly what’s hitting API endpoints.

Integrate with your toolchain

Streamline your DevSecOps workflows with native integrations into your favorite gateways, web servers, and more.

Automate decisions

Use Signals and our rule builder to automatically alert, rate-limit, or block subsequent API abuse based on the context of their request and history.

Differentiators

API Security is better in a platform

The Next-Gen WAF is an award-winning web application and API protection (WAAP) platform. By providing visibility into all API requests and highly-accurate decisioning logic out of the box, we provide comprehensive Layer 7 protection in a single solution. 

Out-of-the-box protection

Secure your applications without ‘learning mode’. Using our default rules set, the Next-Gen WAF requires near-zero tuning to protect APIs and start detecting threats immediately. You also gain preemptive protection from NLX, our IP reputation feed that flags potential attacks from tens of thousands of our customers’ distributed software agents.

Comprehensive blocking

The Next-Gen WAF accurately blocks attacks with SmartParse, our highly accurate detection method that tokenizes request payloads rather than using the regular-expression pattern matching of traditional WAFs. If your business is sensitive to blocking real customers, our fail-open policy ensures that legitimate API requests will go through even in the event of a service outage.

Dev-Ops friendly

Made by security professionals for practitioners, the Next-Gen WAF takes an API-first approach to security, with all functionalities accessible through APIs for programmatic control over your security workflows. Integrations with DevOps and security toolchains encourage the sharing and correlation of data and help simplify automation, both decreasing security risks and speeding up CI/CD.

Learn more about API Security

API Security Study 2024

Fastly, collaborating with the CSO, CIO, and COMPUTERWORLD custom research team, surveyed 235 companies across Europe, spanning various industries, to assess their API security status, with a focus on cybersecurity decision-makers, experts, and practitioners.

