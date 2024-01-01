Fastly API Security
Fastly's API security enables visibility and protection against OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks, payloads targeting specific API protocols, and much more to protect your APIs everywhere they live.Dive into API Security features
API Security through the Fastly Next-Gen WAF
Fastly’s advanced API Security features monitor and protect traffic between critical API endpoints, helping you to scale your business without expanding your attack surface.
With over 80% of web traffic originating from APIs, it’s clear that APIs play a critical role in creating highly engaging apps. Fastly’s API protections enable security and development teams to protect valuable data from Layer 7 attacks.
Gain insights into API traffic patterns and attack behavior throughout your application. Create rules that block, allow, tag, or rate limit API traffic for customized protection.
Speed up feature release cycles by hardening public APIs against attacks, as well as encourage development teams to safely utilize new API frameworks like GraphQL.
Maintain app availability and deliver engaging and responsive app experiences with API protection that can reduce app latency, origin load, and volumetric/DDOS attacks.
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF enables comprehensive API protection by giving security and developer teams tools to control traffic to your APIs. Our out-of-the-box protection automatically addresses common API attacks, while customizable rules make it easy to implement protections at scale.
Gain protection against threats outlined in OWASPs Top 10 API Security risks and more.
Make API traffic decisions confidently with Fastly’s highly accurate SmartParse contextual detection engine.
Get protection for any API regardless of the language or architecture it’s written in.
View at-a-glance dashboards or dive into individual requests to see exactly what’s hitting API endpoints.
Streamline your DevSecOps workflows with native integrations into your favorite gateways, web servers, and more.
Use Signals and our rule builder to automatically alert, rate-limit, or block subsequent API abuse based on the context of their request and history.
The Next-Gen WAF is an award-winning web application and API protection (WAAP) platform. By providing visibility into all API requests and highly-accurate decisioning logic out of the box, we provide comprehensive Layer 7 protection in a single solution.
Secure your applications without ‘learning mode’. Using our default rules set, the Next-Gen WAF requires near-zero tuning to protect APIs and start detecting threats immediately. You also gain preemptive protection from NLX, our IP reputation feed that flags potential attacks from tens of thousands of our customers’ distributed software agents.
The Next-Gen WAF accurately blocks attacks with SmartParse, our highly accurate detection method that tokenizes request payloads rather than using the regular-expression pattern matching of traditional WAFs. If your business is sensitive to blocking real customers, our fail-open policy ensures that legitimate API requests will go through even in the event of a service outage.
Made by security professionals for practitioners, the Next-Gen WAF takes an API-first approach to security, with all functionalities accessible through APIs for programmatic control over your security workflows. Integrations with DevOps and security toolchains encourage the sharing and correlation of data and help simplify automation, both decreasing security risks and speeding up CI/CD.
Fastly, collaborating with the CSO, CIO, and COMPUTERWORLD custom research team, surveyed 235 companies across Europe, spanning various industries, to assess their API security status, with a focus on cybersecurity decision-makers, experts, and practitioners.Read our global API security report
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF provides the ability to parse GraphQL requests, enabling visibility and protection against GraphQL attacks.Learn more about GraphQL Inspection