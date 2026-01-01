Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

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Empresa El equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias online Mapa de la red Una nueva arquitectura para un internet moderno Relaciones con analistas del sector Descubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de Fastly Noticias Noticias y anuncios recientes Plataforma La plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitales Historias de clientes Así es como se alcanza el éxito en internet Eventos Asiste a eventos en el que participa Fastly Vacantes Únete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

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Distribución de contenidos (CDN) Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundo Streaming en directo Ofrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupciones Streaming de vídeo bajo demanda Ofrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demanda Media Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDN On-The-Fly Packager Empaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo real Image Optimizer Procesamiento rápido de imágenes en el borde Equilibrador de carga Control pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamiento Cifrado TLS Simplifica la gestión de TLS Origin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con Fastly Direcciones IP Gestiona fácilmente las direcciones IP HTTP3 y QUIC Protocolos modernos API de investigación de dominios Descubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generación Seguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entorno Bot Management Detección y mitigación de ataques de bots DDoS Protection Mitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidos Seguridad de API Protege los puntos de conexión de tus API Protección en el lado del cliente Defiéndete ante ataques en el lado del cliente AI Bot Management Evita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el borde Pasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuarios Key Value Store Un almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conoces WebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencilla SDK para desarrolladores Programa los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de Fastly Enterprise sin servidores La plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de Fastly IA Acelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en caché Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Caché programable Obtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN. Servidor MCP Control por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo real Envío y análisis de registros en tiempo real Edge Observer Datos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráfico Domain Inspector Evaluación de datos a nivel de dominio Origin Inspector Datos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edge Alertas Crea notificaciones acerca de métricas de servicios Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interactúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

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Servicios profesionales Asistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribución Servicios de entretenimiento en vivo Experiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu público Planes de soporte Una asistencia inmejorable de principio a fin CDN gestionada Control y flexibilidad Managed Security Una protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertos Atención al cliente El soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

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Streaming de contenido multimedia Experiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demanda Nuevos contenidos multimedia Alto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañana Prensa digital Contenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectores Retail y comercio electrónico Experiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escala Servicios financieros Seguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientes Tecnología punta Escalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimiento Turismo y hostelería Experiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajeros Formación online Experiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escala Videojuegos Impulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y seguras iGaming Distribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructura Haz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predecibles Optimización multinube Reduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nube Confianza de los clientes Más información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de Fastly Soluciones de privacidad Descubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuarios Panel de sostenibilidad Consulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

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Desarrolladores No esperes más para crear algo increíble Fast Forward A la vanguardia de la seguridad en internet Herramientas de desarrollo Las mejores herramientas para los mejores equipos SDK para desarrolladores Programa los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de Fastly Comunidad Interactúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundo Registrarse Crea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

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Documentación Saca todo el partido a Fastly Biblioteca de recursos Accede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho más Fastly Academy Aprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de Fastly Centro de aprendizaje Conoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internet Blog Nuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientes Investigación de seguridad Seguridad reforzada por medio de la investigación Punto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
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Ameet Bharwani

Staff Sales Engineer, Fastly

Ameet Bharwani is a Staff Sales Engineer at Fastly, partnering with media customers to architect and deliver high-performance solutions. A seasoned Solutions Engineer with deep expertise in online media, advertising, and edge computing, Ameet has held senior and management leadership roles at Fastly and LaunchDarkly, alongside work in video solutions and adtech. Combining an engineering background with expertise in digital strategy, APIs, and big data, he drives innovation in user experience and machine learning, building complex technical solutions to solve his customers' critical business challenges.