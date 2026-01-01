Tin Zaw is a Staff Technical Product Manager at Fastly specializing in DDoS protection strategies. He brings extensive tech industry experience as a software engineer, security architect, and product management leader across companies including Qualcomm, Symantec, AT&T, Intuit, and Verizon. Additionally, Tin is an active volunteer and project leader with the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP). Based in Southern California, he is also an avid recreational tennis player.

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