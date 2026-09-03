Building for the Model Hardware Standard

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Building for the Model Hardware Standard

Austin Spires

Senior Director, Technology Intelligence

IARed del bordeInformación del sector
La arquitectura resiliente de Fastly ayuda a prevenir interrupciones y mitigar su gravedad

Last week, Anthropic announced a new specification built on top of the foundations and learnings of MCP, Model Hardware Specification. From their announcement post, Model Hardware Standard (MHS) is a shared specification for AI agents to safely operate physical devices. Initially previewed for physical lab and manufacturing hardware (robot arms, qPCR machines, microscopes), this specification may open the door for AI to dramatically transform and reshape our physical world in unexpected ways. 

Though MHS is similar to MCP, the key difference is that this specification is an entryway for manipulating real-life equipment and robotics, not just software. As a result, the potential security risks and surface area are very different. 

We think this is where the edge is heading in a post-agentic world: not a layer sitting on top of software, but shared infrastructure for software and hardware systems together.

When we built and shipped our edge MCP prototype recently, we were building on an architectural foundation of exceptional process execution security, network resilience, and agent performance. Today, we’ve taken the first steps to extend those concepts of securing and scaling agentic operations into the world of hardware. You can see our research prototype here, which we’ll keep up to date as more of the specification and standard materializes.

Performance as Safety

Let's zoom out and discuss the difference between securing exclusively agentic software systems and agentic software/hardware hybrid systems.

In an agentic commerce experience, a slow or dropped connection between an agent and a checkout API means someone clicks "buy" twice. This is a terrible customer experience, and one that causes customer and operator pain.

A delayed connection between an agent and a robot arm or life sciences experiment means an agent that isn't sure whether its command landed. "Retry the move" is a materially worse failure mode than retrying the form submission." In robotic manufacturing, a retry might cause the agent to break the physical material the robot is manipulating. In a lab, the risks are even more extreme: actions like a qPCR run have high stakes for advancing global health research, and a mishandled request can ruin the experiment.

Exploring a Performant and Secure implementation

Since MHS is so adjacent to MCP, we forked fastly/edge-mcp, our recently published implementation of a stateless MCP server for Compute, and started extending the system to explore MHS capabilities. 

This was an MHS implementation tailwind: edge-mcp's protocol engine and Fastly Compute bindings needed no changes. Auth, scope checks, and schema validation already run before a tool handler executes, so all the new MHS-specific security and integration prototyping are plugged into the existing handler interface. Specifically, we built:

  • Safety limit enforcement: every tool call is checked against the target device's declared safety limits before it's forwarded. A temperature bound, a set of allowed axis values, whatever the device metadata says.

  • Per device quotas: In addition to traditional edge rate limits, an authorized agent can be throttled, because repeated commands can wear out hardware even when every individual command is legitimate.

  • Audit trails: Every decision gets logged with a hashed identity and a correlation id, with the goal of being able to reconstruct what happened without storing raw tokens or arguments.

Monitoring the Standard as it Develops

At the time of writing, the model hardware standard is still very much in an early stage and in development. What we've built is a prototype proposal for what would be ideal for a secure edge implementation.

But make no mistake, we believe this is the direction of the agentic edge: emerging software, network, and hardware controls in a way that demands exceptional end-to-end security and performance. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to be the best platform for this layer within the modern agentic architecture, especially as the line between software and hardware begins to blur. 

If you would like to collaborate with us on this work, or if you would like us to work with your technical teams and leadership to take advantage of the agentic transformation moment that we're in, reach out.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto