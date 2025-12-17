IDC Study Reveals 3X Gains from Modern AppSec Programs

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

IDC Study Reveals 3X Gains from Modern AppSec Programs

Natalie Griffeth

Director sénior de marketing de contenidos

SeguridadInformación del sectorDevOps

Organizations with modern AppSec Programs are 3X as likely to yield better developer productivity, user experience, and application availability outcomes, and almost 2X less likely to experience a data breach.

This week, IDC released a new paper From Code to Production: How Modern AppSec Programs Yield 3X Better Business Outcomes, sponsored by Fastly. The research takes a deep look at what defines a modern application security (AppSec) program and the impact AppSec maturity has on business performance. The findings are clear: organizations with modern AppSec programs are nearly four times more likely to achieve better outcomes in developer productivity, user experience, and application availability – and are almost twice as likely to avoid a data breach.

This new study gives security and technology leaders a benchmark to understand how their own programs compare, and importantly, what steps they can take to move toward a truly modern AppSec function.

Inside the IDC AppSec Benchmark Study 

The research evaluated application security programs across industry verticals, regions, revenue, and organizational size for key capability markers and essential practices associated with modern AppSec programs.

Nearly 1,000 global security and technology leaders across 9 countries and 10 industries participated. Respondents were grouped into four maturity categories using a forced distribution method to create a standard bell curve:

  • Emerging

  • Evolving

  • Established

  • Exceptional

The four categories were assessed not only for their security practices, tooling, and activities, but also for their security and business outcomes. Readers can use the report as a data-driven tool to assess and mature their organization's software security programs relative to their peers.

The study provides insight into:

  • What ‘exceptional’ application security programs look like

  • Positive outcomes associated with modern AppSec (and how to achieve them) 

  • Actionable insights for improving your AppSec program, across numerous key activities

Key Findings: Modern AppSec Correlates to Better Business Outcomes

Once respondents were sorted into their maturity categories, one theme became impossible to ignore: the more modern the AppSec program, the better the business outcome.

Organizations in the Exceptional category saw:

  • Improved Developer Productivity: Exceptional organizations are nearly four times (356%) more likely to achieve a 20% or greater improvement in developer productivity compared to those in the Emerging category

  • Better User Experience: Exceptional programs are nearly four times (367%) more likely than Emerging programs to reduce negative user experiences by more than 20%

  • Increased Application Availability: Exceptional organizations are nearly four times (364%) more likely to report a 20% or greater improvement in application availability compared to Emerging peers

  • Fewer Data Breaches: Exceptional programs are almost twice (190%) as likely to avoid a data breach as Emerging programs

Across all measures, modern AppSec is tightly linked to stronger performance, not only from a security perspective, but from the standpoint of customer experience and engineering efficiency.

The Benchmark: A Practical Tool for AppSec Leaders

Beyond assessing the benefits of a modern AppSec program, the report also provides a benchmark that organizations can use to evaluate their current level of maturity and map out next steps. The four maturity categories, Emerging, Evolving, Established, and Exceptional, act as a guide for understanding where the program stands today.

Organizations can use the benchmark to:

  • Assess their maturity level. Orgs can compare security needs and capabilities against other software security programs.

  • Understand security program strengths and weaknesses. Orgs can identify their starting point to determine what to prioritize as efforts are made to evolve software security programs.

  • Take action. Actionable guidance and insights into peers’ activity help readers identify immediate steps they can take

What does ‘Exceptional’ Look Like? 

The most modern or mature ranking in the report, ‘Exceptional’, represents AppSec programs that are continuous, adaptive, and deeply integrated into how organizations build and ship software. Security is part of organizational DNA - automated, intelligent, and developer-driven. Culture, tooling, and governance work in concert to anticipate and mitigate risk at scale. 

Notable Insights from Exceptional Programs

We found many expected activities across exceptional programs - think strong security advocacy and training, structured checkpoints, secure-by-design decisions, and a strategic suite of modern AppSec tools. We also found some interesting stats worth highlighting:

  • A strong shift toward integrated platforms: Exceptional programs primarily or completely (81%) address application security needs via integrated, multi-function security platforms. The need for a ‘platform’ play has never been clearer; To move toward exceptional, orgs should “lean into powerful security and integration platforms and invest in security tooling that can address gaps”. 

  • A surprisingly effective approach to backlogs: Bigger backlogs and slower averages can actually signal a more effective, risk-led program. Counter to what we’ve traditionally thought about backlogs (bigger is bad), the report showed a “Two-speed reality”, where exceptional orgs moved “fast for what matters [and used] governed deferral for the rest”.

Why this AppSec Research Matters

Organizations need clarity on what modern AppSec looks like and which investments deliver real impact.

This study provides:

  • A standardized AppSec maturity benchmark

  • Clear evidence showing how modern AppSec drives better business outcomes

  • Actionable guidance for strengthening application security programs

Whether you’re aiming to enhance developer velocity, improve application resilience, or reduce breach risk, this research offers a roadmap for progressing towards an Exceptional AppSec program.

Download the full study to get the full data, recommendations, and maturity models in From Code to Production: Benchmarking the Performance of AppSec Programs.

IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Fastly, From Code to Production: How Modern AppSec Programs Yield 3x Better Business Outcomes, #US53892325, December 2025

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto