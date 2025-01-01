From Code to Production: How Modern AppSec Programs Yield 3x Better Business Outcomes
Report
Learn how modern AppSec programs are over 3x more likely to yield better developer productivity, user experience, and application availability outcomes. In partnership with IDC, this report provides a benchmark for security and business leaders to assess their own security programs and identify opportunities to advance toward a modern AppSec program and its 3x better business outcomes.
Key Takeaways
Organizations with modern AppSec practices demonstrate exceptional security and business outcomes, including:
-
Improved Developer Productivity
Exceptional organizations are 3.6X more likely to achieve a 20% or greater improvement in developer productivity compared to those in the emerging category
-
Better User Experience
Exceptional programs are 3.7x more likely than emerging programs to see a greater than 20% improvement in reducing negative user experiences
-
Increased Application Availability
Exceptional organizations are 3.6x more likely to report a greater than 20% improvement in app availability than emerging peers.
-
Fewer Data Breaches
Exceptional organizations are 1.9x less likely than emerging programs to experience a data breach
See where your AppSec program ranks
Use the benchmark to start improving your AppSec program today
