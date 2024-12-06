A unified platform is the future of secure DevOps

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
Entreprise L’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligne Carte réseau Une toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’hui Relations avec les analystes du secteur Découvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de Fastly Nouveautés Annonces et informations récentes Plateforme La plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécurisées Témoignages clients Découvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissent Événements Rencontrez-nous lors d’un événement Carrières Rejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN) Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondiale Streaming en direct Proposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficaces Vidéos à la demande (VoD) Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demande Media Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDN Packaging à la volée Conditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réel Image Optimizer Traitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologie Équilibreur de charge (load balancer) Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routage Cryptage TLS Simplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS) Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à Fastly Adresses IP Gérez facilement vos adresses IP HTTP/3 et QUIC Protocoles modernes API de recherche de domaines Recherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaine Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle génération Sécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le monde Gestion des bots Détectez et neutralisez les attaques de bots Protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué Atténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuées Sécurité des API Sécurisez vos points de terminaison d'API Protection côté client Protégez-vous contre les attaques côté client Gestion des bots d’IA Empêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge Compute Mettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateurs Bases de données clé-valeur La bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituels Websockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurer SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Enterprise Serverless La plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits Fastly IA Accélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantique Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmable Bénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN. Serveur MCP Un contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réel Diffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réel Edge Observer Analysez les données de trafic en direct et historiques Domain Inspector Évalue les informations au niveau du domaine Origin Inspector Consultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérie Alertes Créez des notifications pour les métriques de service Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnels Nos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distribution Services de divertissement en direct Des expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiences Plans d’assistance Une assistance hors pair de bout en bout CDN géré Contrôle et flexibilité optimisés Services de sécurité gérés Protection des applications web gérée par des experts Assistance client L’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streaming Proposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelle Médias émergents Des performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentes Édition numérique Journalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture améliorées E-commerce Des expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelle Services financiers Sécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clients Haute technologie Adaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissance Tourisme et hôtellerie Des expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteurs Formation en ligne Proposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelle Jeux Propulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisés
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructure Réduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisibles Optimisation multicloud Unifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloud Confiance des clients En savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confiance Protection de la vie privée Découvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateur Tableau de bord de performance écologique Consultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
Développeurs Créez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’hui Programme Fast Forward Pour un Internet plus fiable Outils de développement Des outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipes SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Communauté Rejoignez des développeurs du monde entier S’inscrire Créez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ? Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantes Partenaires cloud Découvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloud Partenaires de distribution Améliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits Fastly Partenaires technologiques et d’intégration Découvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenaires Accédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires Fastly Devenez partenaire Développez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits Fastly Trouvez un partenaire Nous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

Documentation Tirez le meilleur parti de Fastly Bibliothèque de ressources Découvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encore Fastly Academy Formation pratique sur les produits Fastly Centre d’apprentissage En savoir plus sur les technologies Internet Blog Nos dernières idées et réflexions Recherche dans le domaine de la sécurité Une sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherche Point de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistance Comment pouvons-nous vous aider ? Nous contacter Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

A unified platform is the future of secure DevOps

Cassandra Dixon

Sr. Manager of Solutions Engineering, Edge Delivery

SécuritéÉvénements

It’s not every day you meet security vendors as passionate as Andrew Peterson and Zane Lackey, co-founders of Signal Sciences, now part of Fastly. That’s because their vision to provide next-gen protection for web applications and APIs combined with actionable visibility to development and DevOps teams comes from a place of empathy. Once practitioners themselves, they faced the same challenges their customers face today: they were frustrated with security that was cumbersome to implement and didn’t keep pace with their evolving needs.

This origin story of solving a problem for the way they were working is a lot like our own. It’s one of the things that first drew us to Signal Sciences, along with our shared relentless focus on modern DevOps. By combining their powerful security solutions with our edge cloud platform, we now offer a robust security portfolio, giving developers the visibility, control, and speed they need to safely build incredible online experiences.

I hosted a fireside chat with Andrew and Zane at our customer conference — Altitude 2020 — back in November, where they discussed what makes their approach to security different. Here are some of the highlights.

The rate of change is increasing. Businesses need security solutions that will keep up.

New services, applications, and APIs are being shipped faster than ever. While modern CDNs have learned this lesson and adapted to support the pace of application delivery that enterprises want to achieve, security solutions are still learning. What Andrew and Zane found at the start of their journey is that many existing security solutions were built for a different generation. They lack what’s needed today, including:

  • The ability to work regardless of the technology choices people are making, and

  • Accessibility. Solutions that work for just one or two siloed security experts are no longer useful. Solutions need to empower the broader development and DevOps teams with the visibility and capabilities to push things forward.

No matter what stage of digital transformation businesses are in, they recognize that the rate of change is increasing and that they need security solutions that support — and don’t slow down — their momentum.

“One of the things that we always hear from our customers that are C-level executives is, ‘You enabled us to do what we wanted to do in a secure way, at the pace we actually wanted,’” Zane told virtual Altitude attendees.

Security should be flexible enough to support both legacy systems and shiny, new tech.

One of the reasons security slows down transformation is because it’s not always a seamless part of the workflow. It’s difficult to find an all-in-one security solution that’s simple to deploy wherever you choose to build an app or API.

While enterprises at the leading edge of digital transformation get a lot of attention, the truth is that many organizations are still at the beginning or middle of that journey. Not only are they working with and trying to learn new cloud and edge services, but they’re also still dealing with legacy systems. They need security solutions that can be deployed on each of these — while also keeping up with new technologies that are introduced every day. 

“As new technologies come out, we increase our support for each one of those architectures and technologies,” Andrew told the Altitude audience. “This means security people don’t a) have to learn those architectures and understand what they do, and b) don’t have to go and search for a separate solution to get protection over their API system or the new system someone’s using. We have an architecture that is flexible enough to deploy not just for the brand-new stuff, but also for the legacy things, and tie all of that together through one console, one management plane, and one way of enforcing policies.”

Visibility deepens the bench of defense-minded players on your team.

Historically, security technology was used by siloed security experts. This has created a frustrating situation and progress-blocker for application teams. Developers, for instance, might see errors happening in their applications, but aren’t sure if what they’re seeing is an attack. They could file a ticket and have the security team look into it, but it’s likely they’d wait a few days for a response.

Andrew and Zane want to see this process change, by empowering all teams with the same actionable insights and security observability. When developers, DevOps, and security teams all have a real-time view, they can have a more two-sided and equal-footed conversation. Instead of relying on the security team to potentially bring attack information, or the application team needing to lodge a ticket, both teams can identify and respond to the problem in the moment.

“You’re really extending that front line of defense from people that are just looking out for bad things happening to your entire development team,” Andrew explained during the talk. “The hacker's not going to wait around for your security team to show up. The application team can now actually be on the same level as them. They can see the attacks going on right now, go in, and solve those things."

A unified security platform for secure DevOps is possible.

We’re excited about what all of this means for security at the edge. With the merging of the Fastly and Signal Sciences teams, we’re able to provide our customers with even more security tools that are fully programmable and built with their developers in mind. We’re empowering them to innovate and build forward in a way that keeps their applications safe, their security teams happy, and their customers at ease.

This blog post was based on a talk given at Altitude, our customer summit held in November 2020. Watch other talks on the future of Fastly and the internet from the virtual event here.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert