Fastly and Signal Sciences join forces

Today marks a milestone for Fastly: we’ve officially welcomed Signal Sciences onto our team, and taken a giant step forward toward our vision of modern, unified web application and API security. With the close of the acquisition, we can now further our shared view of empowering developers to build safely, detect and respond to threats, and shorten innovation cycles for security and dev teams alike. In other words, we’re enabling our community to build next-generation apps and websites, and unlock all-new possibilities as we shape the future of the web, together.

We’re also celebrating the addition of about 150 new Fastlyans to the team. And we’ve thought a lot about what successful integration for our companies means. We know it’s more than just building an incredibly secure, performant platform: it’s also about the way we make it happen.

What’s ahead

Our goal is to make integration from the customer perspective as easy as possible, and we’re committed to ease of use and leveraging the strengths of application security capabilities from both platforms. From a product roadmap perspective, we know developers and security professionals want more power over the security of their applications and APIs at the edge, and safe, simplified, frictionless solutions at scale. We’ll be launching Secure@Edge together as the next step toward realizing that, and because we’ve heard how important this is to our customers, it will be our first joint focus on the product side. And we will continue to offer the Signal Sciences’ agent-based deployment model along with support for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployment options.

Along the way, we’ll roll out innovative products quickly and smoothly: we’ll be charting toward big releases like our new serverless compute environment, Compute@Edge , as well as aligning on long-term roadmaps, unifying internal tools, and expanding cross-functional workflows — so we can deliver on the things our customers care most about. Of course, we’ll also have a little fun along the way, ensuring our teams feel a strong sense of connection through virtual welcome parties and onboarding events to get to know each other, no matter where they may be located around the world.

In the spirit of our values — putting people first, operating with integrity, and communicating transparently — we’ll be sharing new products, insights, and technologies as they arise, so you’re always connected to all the big things that are underway as we embark on our next chapter as one company.

Today and into the future, our focus is to serve you, make sure our teams have everything they need to collaborate effectively, and build more innovative products. In doing so, we’ll build an efficient, unified, and innovative platform — one that enables the future of security online, and enables developers and businesses to succeed.

