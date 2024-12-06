7 business uses for logging

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

7 business uses for logging

Simon Wistow

Vicepresidente delle iniziative strategiche, Fastly

Logging is too often an afterthought. Companies build systems or install a network, then slap some instrumentation on and assume the built-in logs will provide the information they need when they need it. But logging is a feature and like any other functionality, it needs thoughtful analysis and design to be effective.

To create effective logs, you first need to consider what you’re trying to achieve in capturing and maintaining logs. Logging processes should be set during the requirements and design stage and kept proportionate to the level of risk of the monitored system. If you don't begin with a clear business goal and proactively plan your logging strategy, you take the risk that you’ll find yourself either without the data you need at a critical moment, or overloaded with extraneous information. Ultimately, either case limits the usability of your logging efforts.

Here are 7 ways you can use logs in your business:

1. Monitor and improve your security.

Security is one of the prominent reasons that organizations collect log info. For most security purposes, logs shouldn't be collected and then simply set aside. They should both be reviewed in a timely manner to address immediate security concerns and also stored (in a secure manner of course) to allow you to identify important patterns and trends over time. "Having security logs without procedures to actively review and analyze them is of little use in the ongoing management of information security defenses,” says the PCI Security Standards Council. If security is a primary rationale for logging in your organization, you must ensure that the proper processes are in place to utilize logs.

2. Understand how your customers use your product.

Logs contain a wealth of data that can feed into analytics programs and inform your business decision making. Use the data captured in logs to track what users really do with your application, figure out what causes them to abandon transactions, and what are the most popular features. With analytics you can gain insight into what features you should add, remove, or adjust within your product to increase revenue.

3. Troubleshoot performance problems.

In addition to security, performance monitoring and troubleshooting are some of the primary purposes for generating log files. Your logs can help you determine the severity of a problem through comparing today's data to baseline data captured in previous logs. And ongoing monitoring of logs with trend analysis can identify developing problems before they have a measurable effect on users. In the case of a problem, the information in log files can help you identify contributing factors and quickly resolve them. To really understand your application performance, you'll need logs that capture metrics for all aspects of the system, including network, web server, database, and any other components. Logs can also help you identify an often-overlooked performance issue: underutilized systems.

4. Provide better user support.

Providing production support to users is often difficult because users can't always describe the problem accurately or state clearly articulate the the actions they took leading up to the problem. Log files that track user clicks or capture the parameters of user requests provide an accurate and accessible picture of users' behavior that enables a help desk team to rapidly understand the problem and resolve it.

5. Satisfy compliance mandates.

Many compliance standards and legal regulations require maintaining an audit trail showing who has accessed, modified, or deleted data. Logs can record and preserve the data required to satisfy those mandates.

6. Understand and improve your IT operations.

In coordination with analytics, log files can enable you to identify trouble spots and perform proactive maintenance on your systems. This allows you to move away from reactive troubleshooting to predicting and addressing potential issues before they cause larger problems.

7. Transfer data and integrate systems.

Jay Kreps was an engineer at LinkedIn when he wrote about how the firm uses logs. "The usefulness of the log comes from simple function that the log provides: producing a persistent, re-playable record of history," he writes. Kreps goes further to say that well-managed logs support data integration by "making all of an organization's data easily available in all its storage and processing systems." Logs are a means to replicate data between nodes of an application as well as support external data feeds from the system.

For every business use for logging, remember

Regardless of how you intend to use your logs, think strategically from the start about the value you hope to extract from your logs, and build your logging program around those objectives. You should know how logs will be reviewed, how you'll respond to alerts, and how you'll keep the accumulation and security of logs under control.

And remember, as Marcus Ranum tells us, "Logs are just data... Processed and analyzed, they become information. Put another way... If a tree falls on your network and it shows up in your syslog and nobody is reading it, you’re still squished." You have to make the effort to use your logs to get the value out of them.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto