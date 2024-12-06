Addressing TLS Revocation and OCSP Challenges

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Addressing TLS Revocation and OCSP Challenges

Daniel McCarney

Security Engineer

Sicurezza

An important aspect of secure systems design is planning for the full lifecycle of the system, including any foreseeable disaster scenarios. This is particularly true when dealing with cryptography. Rotation, expiration, and revocation of secrets are all important concerns that require careful and difficult up-front design. Transport Layer Security (TLS), the protocol underlying secure web traffic (HTTPS), is one of the cryptographic systems with the largest deployment and day-to-day use, and serves as a good case study for all of the proceeding concerns. In this post, I’ll discuss how revocation is addressed in TLS, and how it relates to both performance and security.

TLS relies on a binding of a public key to an identity (the domain of the website being accessed), delivered in the form of an X509 Certificate. The veracity of this binding is based on an endorsement (cryptographic signature) from a trusted third party — a certificate authority (CA).

Under normal circumstances, this binding is considered valid for a fixed period, defined by a start date/time and an end date/time. Outside of normal circumstances, there are a number of cases where this binding might no longer be valid, for example if the subject of the binding loses their private key, or if it is stolen by an adversary. Ideally the certificate binding could be explicitly broken in these cases, rendering it untrusted by clients — a process referred to as revocation.

CRLs and OCSP: two approaches to revocation

There are two revocation technologies in the TLS space: Certificate Revocation Lists (CRL) and Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP). With CRLs, the CA provides a signed list of certificate serial numbers that should be considered revoked and invalid. Clients periodically fetch the CRL from the CA and compare the serial number of observed certificates against the list of revoked serials.

OCSP differs in that, as the name suggests, it is an online process that requires that the browser requests information about the validity of the certificate at the time it is presented by a server. An OCSP query is made to the CA’s OCSP endpoint, which returns a signed statement on the validity of the certificate. To prevent forgery, the CA signs the returned data for both CRL and OCSP.

With CRLs, the size of the response grows with the number of revocations as more serial numbers are added. This incurs a high bandwidth cost to learn the revocation status of certificates the client likely has not and may never observe in the wild. The signal-to-noise ratio of CRL lists and the bandwidth required to fetch them has led to several browser vendors no longer retrieving or honoring CRLs (including both Firefox and Chrome), leaving OCSP the only viable general purpose revocation technology in place today.

A challenge for performance and security

Unfortunately, OCSP leaves much to be desired both in terms of security and performance. OCSP requires an extra round-trip connection from the client to the CA’s OCSP endpoint before the TLS session can proceed to delivering content from the server to the client. Observers have placed the median time to connect to an OCSP server at ~300 milliseconds, and a mean time of up to 1 second. This makes OCSP a performance bottleneck, potentially delaying the entire TLS connection with an undue wait.

On the security side, since OCSP requires the CA respond to the request for certificate status in real time, a decision must be made on how to handle failure cases in the context of the TLS session.

If the CA’s OCSP endpoint is not reachable, a client must decide whether to treat the lack of a response as a failure (often called “hard fail”) or whether to ignore the lack of response and continue the TLS transaction anyway (referred to as a “soft fail”). The frequency with which an OCSP endpoint is unreachable due to network congestion or routing difficulties has led to a climate in which the majority of clients favor a soft fail approach. Consider captive portal systems frequently seen on public WiFi at hotels and coffee shops — these portal systems frequently redirect initial traffic to a TLS protected sign-on webpage. This leads to a chicken-and-egg problem in which the certificate for the captive portal must be verified with OCSP before the sign-on page can be presented, but the OCSP request will not be allowed past the captive portal until the user has signed in. Treating OCSP as a hard failure would render all of these portal protected networks unusable.

Another factor influencing clients to favor soft failure is the potential for outages of HTTPS websites due to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on OCSP endpoints. If OCSP were treated as a hard failure, then targeting OCSP endpoints with DDoS attacks could render thousands of independently hosted HTTPS services inaccessible due to certificates that could not be validated as unrevoked.

Lastly, the OCSP protocol itself quickly falls apart in the presence of an active man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack in which the adversary is able to modify the OCSP response without breaking the CA signature to tell browsers to “Try again later.”

Looking forward

Overall it seems as though revocation is a grim matter, so what’s there to be done? On the performance side, you can address the delay introducing OCSP round-trip request lag by relying on a newer extension to the TLS ecosystem known as OCSP stapling. In this case, the server the client is communicating with includes in its handshake not only the certificate chain binding the server’s identity to a public key, but also the CA signed OCSP status response for the website’s certificate. This provides the client with the same information they would fetch with the extra round-trip connection but automatically includes it as part of the existing TLS handshake, saving the client the delay of a separate connection.

In the short term, things are still rather dreary on the security side for two primary reasons. First, there is presently no standardized mechanism by which a website can tell clients that it will always staple an OCSP response to the TLS handshake to prove certificate validity. This means clients are left treating a server reply without an OCSP staple as a soft failure — there is no mechanism to reliably determine if a staple was expected.

Second, the existing OCSP stapling mechanism only allows one OCSP status to be included, meaning that for websites serving both a leaf certificate and one or more intermediate certificates, it is not possible to ascertain the validity of the whole chain from the included OCSP staple. Both of these issues are being addressed in draft standards — the first by creating a mechanism similar to HSTS that will allow certificates to specify that they must be accompanied by an OCSP staple. This creates a way for websites to express their desire to be treated in a more strict manner in regards to OCSP staples and revocation status.

Similarly, the single staple restriction is being addressed by a modification to the OCSP stapling standard to allow multiple statuses to be stapled into the handshake at once. Some browsers have created independent revocation mechanisms through delivering CRL-like information through the browsers regular software update mechanism, for example Chrome’s CRLSet project.

Looking longer term, research is also underway to attempt to build a certificate transparency-inspired project for the purposes of revocation, an effort being referred to as “revocation transparency.”

Fastly cares deeply about performance and has been an early adopter of OCSP stapling. All of our TLS properties use OCSP stapling today, avoiding unnecessary round-trip connections. As standards for OCSP “must staple” and multiple certificate status request stapling evolves, we will work to quickly adopt them in order to address security issues related to revocation.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto