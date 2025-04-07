La tassa sulla velocità dell'IA: perché muoversi velocemente sta compromettendo la sicurezza informatica Alina Lehtinen-Vela Le aziende che puntano sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi di 80 giorni, costi degli incidenti superiori del 135% e perdite crescenti dovute allo scraping dell'IA. Scopri i risultati del Report di ricerca sulla sicurezza globale 2026 Fastly. 25 febbraio 2026

CAPTCHAs Are Costing Retailers Customers — Heavy AI Users Are the First to Walk Away Alina Lehtinen-Vela Our original survey of 881 online shoppers shows CAPTCHAs are quietly killing conversions especially among heavy AI users. 04 dicembre 2025

The Tools Gap: Why Developers Struggle to Code Green Alina Lehtinen-Vela 77% of developers want to code sustainably, but most lack the tools to measure impact. Fastly’s survey reveals the barriers and opportunities in green coding. 23 settembre 2025

Vibe Shift? Senior Developers Ship nearly 2.5x more AI Code than Junior Counterparts Alina Lehtinen-Vela Fastly’s survey shows senior developers trust gen AI tools enough to ship 2.5x more AI code, while juniors stick to traditional coding and caution. 27 agosto 2025

Can We Make AI Green? Big AI Sustainability Questions, Answered by Fastly’s Co-Founder Alina Lehtinen-Vela Can AI be green? Fastly’s Simon Wistow tackles big questions on AI sustainability, backed by original data from our 2025 AI Energy Pulse Check survey. 30 giugno 2025

AI Energy Pulse Check 2025: Insights from Nearly 500 Experts Alina Lehtinen-Vela Fastly’s 2025 AI Pulse Check reveals how sustainability and infrastructure leaders are tracking AI energy use, cutting redundant queries, and navigating the edge vs cloud debate. 26 giugno 2025

Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge Alina Lehtinen-Vela Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency. 30 maggio 2025

Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services Alina Lehtinen-Vela Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience. 17 aprile 2025