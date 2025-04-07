Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Responsabile del marketing dei contenuti
Alina Lehtinen-Vela fa parte del team di Content Marketing di Fastly, dove si occupa della strategia, dello sviluppo e dell'ottimizzazione dei contenuti di marketing. Con oltre dieci anni di esperienza nel marketing digitale, nelle pubbliche relazioni e nella SEO, ha una comprovata esperienza nell'assicurare posizionamenti mediatici di grande impatto e nello sviluppare strategie di contenuto basate sui dati. Quando non è impegnata nella definizione di strategie di contenuto, si dedica a passeggiate nella natura o a progetti di bricolage.
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La tassa sulla velocità dell'IA: perché muoversi velocemente sta compromettendo la sicurezza informatica
Le aziende che puntano sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi di 80 giorni, costi degli incidenti superiori del 135% e perdite crescenti dovute allo scraping dell'IA. Scopri i risultati del Report di ricerca sulla sicurezza globale 2026 Fastly.
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CAPTCHAs Are Costing Retailers Customers — Heavy AI Users Are the First to Walk Away
Our original survey of 881 online shoppers shows CAPTCHAs are quietly killing conversions especially among heavy AI users.
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The Tools Gap: Why Developers Struggle to Code Green
77% of developers want to code sustainably, but most lack the tools to measure impact. Fastly’s survey reveals the barriers and opportunities in green coding.
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Vibe Shift? Senior Developers Ship nearly 2.5x more AI Code than Junior Counterparts
Fastly’s survey shows senior developers trust gen AI tools enough to ship 2.5x more AI code, while juniors stick to traditional coding and caution.
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Can We Make AI Green? Big AI Sustainability Questions, Answered by Fastly’s Co-Founder
Can AI be green? Fastly’s Simon Wistow tackles big questions on AI sustainability, backed by original data from our 2025 AI Energy Pulse Check survey.
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AI Energy Pulse Check 2025: Insights from Nearly 500 Experts
Fastly’s 2025 AI Pulse Check reveals how sustainability and infrastructure leaders are tracking AI energy use, cutting redundant queries, and navigating the edge vs cloud debate.
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Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge
Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency.
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Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services
Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience.
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Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing
From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back.