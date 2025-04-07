Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Responsabile del marketing dei contenuti
Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots
Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime.
What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack
Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust.
La tassa sulla velocità dell’IA: i costi nascosti di sicurezza dell’adozione AI-first
Le organizzazioni basate sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi, costi di breach più elevati e superfici di attacco in espansione. Scopri come ridurre i rischi di sicurezza dell'IA e costruire un'infrastruttura IA sicura
CAPTCHAs Are Costing Retailers Customers — Heavy AI Users Are the First to Walk Away
Our original survey of 881 online shoppers shows CAPTCHAs are quietly killing conversions especially among heavy AI users.
The Tools Gap: Why Developers Struggle to Code Green
77% of developers want to code sustainably, but most lack the tools to measure impact. Fastly’s survey reveals the barriers and opportunities in green coding.
Vibe Shift? Senior Developers Ship nearly 2.5x more AI Code than Junior Counterparts
Fastly’s survey shows senior developers trust gen AI tools enough to ship 2.5x more AI code, while juniors stick to traditional coding and caution.
Can We Make AI Green? Big AI Sustainability Questions, Answered by Fastly’s Co-Founder
Can AI be green? Fastly’s Simon Wistow tackles big questions on AI sustainability, backed by original data from our 2025 AI Energy Pulse Check survey.
AI Energy Pulse Check 2025: Insights from Nearly 500 Experts
Fastly’s 2025 AI Pulse Check reveals how sustainability and infrastructure leaders are tracking AI energy use, cutting redundant queries, and navigating the edge vs cloud debate.
Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge
Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency.
Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services
Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience.
Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing
From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back.