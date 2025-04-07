Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. 31 agosto 2026

What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack Alina Lehtinen-Vela Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust. 02 agosto 2026

La tassa sulla velocità dell’IA: i costi nascosti di sicurezza dell’adozione AI-first Alina Lehtinen-Vela Le organizzazioni basate sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi, costi di breach più elevati e superfici di attacco in espansione. Scopri come ridurre i rischi di sicurezza dell'IA e costruire un'infrastruttura IA sicura 25 febbraio 2026

CAPTCHAs Are Costing Retailers Customers — Heavy AI Users Are the First to Walk Away Alina Lehtinen-Vela Our original survey of 881 online shoppers shows CAPTCHAs are quietly killing conversions especially among heavy AI users. 04 dicembre 2025

The Tools Gap: Why Developers Struggle to Code Green Alina Lehtinen-Vela 77% of developers want to code sustainably, but most lack the tools to measure impact. Fastly’s survey reveals the barriers and opportunities in green coding. 23 settembre 2025

Vibe Shift? Senior Developers Ship nearly 2.5x more AI Code than Junior Counterparts Alina Lehtinen-Vela Fastly’s survey shows senior developers trust gen AI tools enough to ship 2.5x more AI code, while juniors stick to traditional coding and caution. 27 agosto 2025

Can We Make AI Green? Big AI Sustainability Questions, Answered by Fastly’s Co-Founder Alina Lehtinen-Vela Can AI be green? Fastly’s Simon Wistow tackles big questions on AI sustainability, backed by original data from our 2025 AI Energy Pulse Check survey. 30 giugno 2025

AI Energy Pulse Check 2025: Insights from Nearly 500 Experts Alina Lehtinen-Vela Fastly’s 2025 AI Pulse Check reveals how sustainability and infrastructure leaders are tracking AI energy use, cutting redundant queries, and navigating the edge vs cloud debate. 26 giugno 2025

Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge Alina Lehtinen-Vela Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency. 30 maggio 2025

Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services Alina Lehtinen-Vela Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience. 17 aprile 2025