Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Andrew Betts

Principal Developer Advocate, Fastly

Andrew Betts is the Principal Developer Advocate for Fastly, where he works with developers across the world to help make the web faster, more secure, more reliable, and easier to work with. He founded a web consultancy which was ultimately acquired by the Financial Times, led the team that created the FT’s pioneering HTML5 web app, and founded the FT’s Labs division. He is also an elected member of the W3C Technical Architecture Group, a committee of nine people who guide the development of the World Wide Web.

Page 1 of 2

  • Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly!

    Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru

    Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable.

    DevOps
    Edge network

  • Server-sent events with Fastly

    Andrew Betts

    Server-sent events allow web servers to push real-time event notifications to the browser on a long-lived HTTP response.

    Prestazioni
    DevOps

  • Your content management system could be so much less painful

    Andrew Betts

    CMSs may make the internet go, but they also come with several common challenges that companies, regardless of industry, can face. But that's where Fastly comes in.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    Prestazioni

  • Is purging still the hardest problem in computer science?

    Andrew Betts

    One of the most common reasons for customers sending support tickets to Fastly is for help with purging content from cache - either it stays too long, or doesn't stay long enough. We have the best purging mechanism of any edge network, so what's going on?

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    + 2 more

  • Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly

    Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts

    On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    + 6 more

  • Open source at Fastly is getting opener

    Andrew Betts

    We're working on keeping our corner of the open source world even opener with three key updates of our open platform.

    DevOps

  • The future of device detection on the web

    Andrew Betts

    As the future of device detection evolves to protect user data, client hints and other solutions rise to meet the needs of developers looking to deliver a better user experience.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Filter PNGs for Acropalypse using Compute

    Andrew Betts

    The Acropalypse put improperly cropped images (and privacy issues) all over the internet. Here’s how Fastly’s Compute could help you clean them up.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Compute

  • Fastly Wins 2022 Devportal Award as Fastly Fiddle Turns 5

    Andrew Betts

    Fastly Fiddle, a key feature of the Fastly Developer Hub is a powerful and flexible testing sandbox that allows developers to test configurations without putting their production environments at risk.

    DevOps
    Notizie aziendali

  • OpenTelemetry part 4: Instrumenting Fastly Fiddle

    Andrew Betts

    We are very excited about OpenTelemetry. We wrote about why, and also about how to emit telemetry from Fastly's VCL services, and our new Compute platform. But OpenTelemetry's value truly shines when you add it to everything in your stack. What does that look like and is it worth it? We instrumented Fastly Fiddle, from top to bottom, to find out.

    Ingegneria
    Compute

  • Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly

    Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry

    Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL

    Andrew Betts

    We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the stories of your end user's journeys mapped end to end.  VCL services can emit OpenTelemetry data, and be part of that story.

    DevOps
    Osservabilità

  • OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant

    Andrew Betts

    One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds.  But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system, "in front". To feel like Fastly is truly part of your application architecture, you need to observe your whole system at the same time, in one place.  OpenTelemetry is a new standard that can help.

    DevOps
    Osservabilità

  • Taming third parties with a single-origin website

    Andrew Betts

    Almost all webpages today load resources from origins other than the one the page came from, which can play havoc with the way your site loads and make it harder to write a strict Content-Security-Policy. In this post, we’ll show you a better way using Compute@Edge.

    Prodotto
    Compute

  • Migrated developer site to Compute@Edge | Fastly

    Andrew Betts

    If you build stuff on Fastly, chances are you spend a decent amount of time on our Developer Hub. Last month, we migrated it from our VCL platform to Compute. Here's how we did it and what you can learn from it.

    Ingegneria
    Compute

  • Lies, stats, debunking Cloudflare | Fastly

    Andrew Betts, Laura Thomson, + 1 more

    A couple of weeks ago Cloudflare, one of our competitors, claimed that their edge compute platform is roughly three times as fast as Compute@Edge. The false claim is a great example of how statistics can be used to mislead.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Compute

  • You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle

    Andrew Betts

    Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any language that compiles to WebAssembly, and now you can write Compute code in Fiddle too.

    Ingegneria
    + 3 more

  • Building on top of OAuth at the edge

    Dora Militaru, Andrew Betts

    Authentication is one of the most obvious uses for edge computing. Understanding who your users are as early and as close as possible to their location yields powerful customizations and speedy responses. But there's more than one way to think about how to apply an authentication scheme at the edge.

    Compute

  • New ways to compose content at the edge with Compute

    Andrew Betts

    It's always been possible to create content programmatically, and with the advent of our serverless compute environment, we've made it possible to create and transform content more efficiently and powerfully than ever before.

    WebAssembly
    Compute

  • Simplifying authentication with OAuth at the edge

    Dora Militaru, Andrew Betts

    The basic concept of performing authentication and then using identity data to make authorization decisions is something that applies to a large majority of web and native apps. Doing this at the edge offers some very significant advantages to both developers and end users.

    Compute