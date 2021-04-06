Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly! Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable. 07 agosto 2024

Server-sent events with Fastly Andrew Betts Server-sent events allow web servers to push real-time event notifications to the browser on a long-lived HTTP response. 02 agosto 2024

Your content management system could be so much less painful Andrew Betts CMSs may make the internet go, but they also come with several common challenges that companies, regardless of industry, can face. But that's where Fastly comes in. 25 luglio 2024

Is purging still the hardest problem in computer science? Andrew Betts One of the most common reasons for customers sending support tickets to Fastly is for help with purging content from cache - either it stays too long, or doesn't stay long enough. We have the best purging mechanism of any edge network, so what's going on? 24 luglio 2024

Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly. 20 giugno 2024

Open source at Fastly is getting opener Andrew Betts We're working on keeping our corner of the open source world even opener with three key updates of our open platform. 15 aprile 2024

The future of device detection on the web Andrew Betts As the future of device detection evolves to protect user data, client hints and other solutions rise to meet the needs of developers looking to deliver a better user experience. 08 febbraio 2024

Filter PNGs for Acropalypse using Compute Andrew Betts The Acropalypse put improperly cropped images (and privacy issues) all over the internet. Here’s how Fastly’s Compute could help you clean them up. 23 marzo 2023

Fastly Wins 2022 Devportal Award as Fastly Fiddle Turns 5 Andrew Betts Fastly Fiddle, a key feature of the Fastly Developer Hub is a powerful and flexible testing sandbox that allows developers to test configurations without putting their production environments at risk. 19 dicembre 2022

OpenTelemetry part 4: Instrumenting Fastly Fiddle Andrew Betts We are very excited about OpenTelemetry. We wrote about why, and also about how to emit telemetry from Fastly's VCL services, and our new Compute platform. But OpenTelemetry's value truly shines when you add it to everything in your stack. What does that look like and is it worth it? We instrumented Fastly Fiddle, from top to bottom, to find out. 23 agosto 2022

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. 14 luglio 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL Andrew Betts We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the stories of your end user's journeys mapped end to end. VCL services can emit OpenTelemetry data, and be part of that story. 11 luglio 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant Andrew Betts One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds. But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system, "in front". To feel like Fastly is truly part of your application architecture, you need to observe your whole system at the same time, in one place. OpenTelemetry is a new standard that can help. 23 giugno 2022

Taming third parties with a single-origin website Andrew Betts Almost all webpages today load resources from origins other than the one the page came from, which can play havoc with the way your site loads and make it harder to write a strict Content-Security-Policy. In this post, we’ll show you a better way using Compute@Edge. 11 maggio 2022

Migrated developer site to Compute@Edge | Fastly Andrew Betts If you build stuff on Fastly, chances are you spend a decent amount of time on our Developer Hub. Last month, we migrated it from our VCL platform to Compute. Here's how we did it and what you can learn from it. 16 marzo 2022

Lies, stats, debunking Cloudflare | Fastly Andrew Betts, Laura Thomson, + 1 more A couple of weeks ago Cloudflare, one of our competitors, claimed that their edge compute platform is roughly three times as fast as Compute@Edge. The false claim is a great example of how statistics can be used to mislead. 06 dicembre 2021

You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle Andrew Betts Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any language that compiles to WebAssembly, and now you can write Compute code in Fiddle too. 08 novembre 2021

Building on top of OAuth at the edge Dora Militaru, Andrew Betts Authentication is one of the most obvious uses for edge computing. Understanding who your users are as early and as close as possible to their location yields powerful customizations and speedy responses. But there's more than one way to think about how to apply an authentication scheme at the edge. 25 maggio 2021

New ways to compose content at the edge with Compute Andrew Betts It's always been possible to create content programmatically, and with the advent of our serverless compute environment, we've made it possible to create and transform content more efficiently and powerfully than ever before. 07 maggio 2021