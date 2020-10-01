La quinta volta è quella buona: Fastly è l'unico fornitore ad essere stato nominato Customers’ Choice per la protezione delle applicazioni web e delle API per cinque anni consecutivi Andrew Peterson Che corsa! Siamo entusiasti di annunciare che – per il quinto anno consecutivo – il Fastly Next-Gen WAF (supportato da Signal Sciences) è stato riconosciuto come “Customers’ Choice” nel report Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: protezione delle applicazioni web e delle API (WAAP). 07 febbraio 2023

What's Next in Cybersecurity for 2023 | Fastly Andrew Peterson Cybersecurity continued to be a hot topic this year. From cloud adoption to automation, here are four security industry trends to expect in 2023. 22 dicembre 2022

DIY Platforms Need Right Partners | Fastly Andrew Peterson Following years of growth, IP broadcasting—aka "streaming"—has become the largest content channel, surpassing both cable and broadcast accounting in July and reaching 35% of viewers in August, according to Nielsen. 21 ottobre 2022

Fastly (Signal Sciences) repeated Customers’ Choice | Fastly Andrew Peterson Fastly (Signal Sciences) has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report. 30 marzo 2021