Andrew Peterson
Co-fondatore di Signal Sciences e vicepresidente Fastly, vendite per la sicurezza, Fastly
Prima di co-fondare Signal Sciences e guidare le vendite della sicurezza di Fastly, Andrew ha creato team di prodotto e di vendita all’edge e ad alte prestazioni in cinque continenti per oltre 15 anni presso aziende come Etsy, Google e la Clinton Foundation. Il suo libro Cracking Security Misconceptions incoraggia i professionisti non esperti di sicurezza a partecipare alla sicurezza organizzativa. Si è laureato alla Stanford University con una laurea in Science, Technology, and Society.
-
La quinta volta è quella buona: Fastly è l'unico fornitore ad essere stato nominato Customers’ Choice per la protezione delle applicazioni web e delle API per cinque anni consecutivi
Che corsa! Siamo entusiasti di annunciare che – per il quinto anno consecutivo – il Fastly Next-Gen WAF (supportato da Signal Sciences) è stato riconosciuto come “Customers’ Choice” nel report Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: protezione delle applicazioni web e delle API (WAAP).
-
What's Next in Cybersecurity for 2023 | Fastly
Cybersecurity continued to be a hot topic this year. From cloud adoption to automation, here are four security industry trends to expect in 2023.
-
DIY Platforms Need Right Partners | Fastly
Following years of growth, IP broadcasting—aka "streaming"—has become the largest content channel, surpassing both cable and broadcast accounting in July and reaching 35% of viewers in August, according to Nielsen.
-
Fastly (Signal Sciences) repeated Customers’ Choice | Fastly
Fastly (Signal Sciences) has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report.
-
Fastly and Signal Sciences join forces
Today, Fastly completed the acquisition of Signal Sciences and took a giant step forward toward our vision of modern, unified web application and API security. We will call on our shared view of empowering developers as we chart a path toward building an incredibly secure, performant platform and unlock all-new possibilities, together.