Andrew Peterson
Co-fondatore di Signal Sciences e vicepresidente Fastly, vendite per la sicurezza, Fastly
La quinta volta è quella buona: Fastly è l'unico fornitore ad essere stato nominato Customers’ Choice per la protezione delle applicazioni web e delle API per cinque anni consecutivi
Che corsa! Siamo entusiasti di annunciare che – per il quinto anno consecutivo – il Fastly Next-Gen WAF (supportato da Signal Sciences) è stato riconosciuto come “Customers’ Choice” nel report Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: protezione delle applicazioni web e delle API (WAAP).
What's Next in Cybersecurity for 2023 | Fastly
Cybersecurity continued to be a hot topic this year. From cloud adoption to automation, here are four security industry trends to expect in 2023.
DIY Platforms Need Right Partners | Fastly
Following years of growth, IP broadcasting—aka "streaming"—has become the largest content channel, surpassing both cable and broadcast accounting in July and reaching 35% of viewers in August, according to Nielsen.
Fastly (Signal Sciences) repeated Customers’ Choice | Fastly
Fastly (Signal Sciences) has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report.
Fastly and Signal Sciences join forces
Today, Fastly completed the acquisition of Signal Sciences and took a giant step forward toward our vision of modern, unified web application and API security. We will call on our shared view of empowering developers as we chart a path toward building an incredibly secure, performant platform and unlock all-new possibilities, together.