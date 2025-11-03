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Anjan Srinivas
Vice President of Network Products
The Cloud Rent Keeps Going Up. Let’s Fix It.
Reduce cloud egress costs with smarter caching, Origin Shield, and real-time visibility. Learn how Fastly helps control infrastructure spend.
You own your availability: resilience in the age of third-party dependencies
Understand how third-party dependencies can impact website availability and performance. Discover how edge proxying helps reduce risk, improve resilience, and maintain uptime during third-party outages.
Optimizing Web Performance: Unpacking Fastly’s Intelligent Compression Defaults
Optimize web performance with Fastly's intelligent compression defaults. Learn how Gzip and Brotli shrink payload sizes, reduce costs, and speed up your site.