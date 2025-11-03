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Anjan Srinivas
Vice President of Network Products
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The Cloud Rent Keeps Going Up. Let’s Fix It.
Reduce cloud egress costs with smarter caching, Origin Shield, and real-time visibility. Learn how Fastly helps control infrastructure spend.
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You own your availability: resilience in the age of third-party dependencies
When third-party services fail, your website — and revenue — can fail with them. Learn how to uncover hidden dependencies and use edge proxying to maintain uptime, performance, and control during outages.
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Optimizing Web Performance: Unpacking Fastly’s Intelligent Compression Defaults
Optimize web performance with Fastly's intelligent compression defaults. Learn how Gzip and Brotli shrink payload sizes, reduce costs, and speed up your site.