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Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

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Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
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Anna MacLachlan

Responsabile del marketing dei contenuti, Fastly

Anna MacLachlan is Fastly’s Content Marketing Manager, where she talks to brands and partners to tell stories about scale, security, and performance. She received her MA in Comparative Literature from NYU and loves megafauna and mountains.

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  • Spotify on diagnosing cascading errors

    Anna MacLachlan

    Our customers’ war stories have taught us that even the most routine changes (like restarting a database or switching backends) can sometimes lead to unexpected errors, but savvy teams already have the tools and processes in place to resolve them as they happen. In this post, we’ll share how Niklas Gustavsson, Principal Engineer at Spotify, encountered live (in production, and accessible to end users) but unplayable content after what should have been a routine change, as well as lessons learned and Niklas’ favorite debugging tool.

    Clienti
    Eventi

  • Reddit on building & scaling r/place

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud infrastructure and security. In this post, we’ll share Daniel Ellis’ talk on how Reddit built and scaled r/place, their real-time April Fools’ project.

    Eventi

  • Failing fast & fixing faster at Vogue

    Anna MacLachlan

    A tale of failure and recovery from Kenton Jacobsen, Director of Engineering at Vogue.com and Glamour.com.

    Eventi

  • Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends in cloud infrastructure and DevOps, and tackled complex problems in cloud security. Read on for our recap of the event (plus slides, videos, and photos).

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • HashiCorp on recovering from failures

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly recover from an outage (which included an alarming “purge all” moment).

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web

    Anna MacLachlan

    At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building a better web, working towards creating a symbiotic relationship between readers, publishers, and advertisers to ensure great experiences for everyone.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election

    Anna MacLachlan

    At Altitude NYC, *The New York Times* CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside *The New York Times*’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering standpoint), and described how they prepare for major events — such as the 2016 presidential election.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • Altitude NYC 2017 in review: videos and slides

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude NYC brought together Fastly engineers and industry leaders like The New York Times and Nordstromrack.com | Hautelook to discuss complex problems in security, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and more. Check out our recap and watch the session videos to learn about the vision behind Fastly, take a look under the hood of a DDoS attack, see what went down on election night at the NYT, and more.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • Chrome's Alex Russell on service workers, PWAs, and mobile | Fastly

    Anna MacLachlan

    At Altitude 2016, Software Engineer Alex Russell discussed the latest projects the “performance obsessed” Google Chrome team had underway. In this recap, we’ll take a look at how you can provide reliable offline experiences, how to best reach your users, and avoid the dreaded “Uncanny Valley.”

    Prestazioni
    Ingegneria

  • Real-time insights: ACLU + Giving Tuesday 2016

    Anna MacLachlan

    The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days of the year for donation sites, and giving numbers hit record highs this year. We’ve collaborated with the ACLU to share some hope-inspiring donation data.

    Osservabilità

  • Solving VCL auth & feature flags at the edge | Fastly

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan

    In “How to solve anything” parts 1 and 2, we outlined how to use Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to address some of your more challenging problems. In this post, we’ll discuss how Andrew Betts of the Financial Times uses advanced VCL to securely cache and serve authenticated and authorized content, and set up feature flags.

    Ingegneria

  • The evolution of election technology

    Elaine Greenberg, Anna MacLachlan

    With more and more ways for candidates to engage with voters online, campaigns face a unique set of technical challenges, many of which weren’t present during the last presidential election. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the technical challenges candidates’ engineering teams face in 2016, as well as some of the strategies we’ve seen.

  • VCL problem-solving: SOA routing & non-ASCII support | Fastly

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan

    In “How to solve anything, part 1,” we discussed Andrew Betts’ clever tips for using Fastly’s Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to collect data at the edge. In this post, we’ll look at how Nikkei uses VCL to deal with a service-oriented architecture as well as write synthetic responses with non-ASCII characters.

    Ingegneria

  • The elements of scaling

    Anna MacLachlan

    Camille Fournier, former CTO of Rent the Runway and self-described senior thinker and raconteur, spoke at Altitude 2016 on her experience in leadership, sharing how she overcame the communication barrier that comes with growth to scale successful, happy teams.

    Ingegneria

  • VCL problem solving: collect edge data | Fastly

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan

    At our second annual customer summit, Andrew Betts of the Financial Times discussed using VCL to “solve anything” — pushing his team’s problems to the CDN layer.

    Ingegneria

  • Don’t let your successes bring you(r site) down

    Anna MacLachlan

    Often the main goal for marketing and advertising campaigns is to point visitors to your website, and it’s important you’re prepared for the success you’ll (hopefully) see. Hear how Fastly customer Dollar Shave Club launched a successful ad while maintaining site uptime and performance throughout, as well as best practices for making sure your major successes don’t bring you down.

    Prestazioni
    + 2 more

  • Altitude 2016: the future of the edge

    Anna MacLachlan

    Last week we gathered a group of innovative industry leaders from around the world for our second annual customer summit in San Francisco. This year’s Altitude focused on the future of the edge, and we heard from a brilliant group of speakers.

    Clienti
    Compute

  • The fallacy of fast: Ines Sombra at Altitude 2015

    Anna MacLachlan

    We hosted our first-ever customer summit in June of last year, with the goal of bringing together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and the future of Fastly. Systems Engineer Ines Sombra’s Altitude 2015 talk, “The fallacy of fast,” reflects on the shortcuts we tend to take when we iterate quickly.

    Ingegneria

  • The Beyoncé Drop (and other Super Bowl phenomena)

    Anna MacLachlan

    Last Sunday over 111.9 million viewers tuned in for the Super Bowl. As a CDN, we’re in a unique position — we help companies handle the impact of successful Super Bowl ads, and monitor the results in real time. We thought it might be interesting to share some of the traffic patterns we noticed during the big game.

    Osservabilità

  • How to use Fastly + Logentries for insight into log data

    Anna MacLachlan

    Read our Q&A with Logentries’ Director of Product Marketing, Matt Kiernan, and learn how to use Fastly + Logentries for immediate insight into log data.