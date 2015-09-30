Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

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SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

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DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Anna MacLachlan

Responsabile del marketing dei contenuti, Fastly

Anna MacLachlan is Fastly’s Content Marketing Manager, where she talks to brands and partners to tell stories about scale, security, and performance. She received her MA in Comparative Literature from NYU and loves megafauna and mountains.

Page 1 of 2

  • Spotify on diagnosing cascading errors

    Anna MacLachlan

    Our customers’ war stories have taught us that even the most routine changes (like restarting a database or switching backends) can sometimes lead to unexpected errors, but savvy teams already have the tools and processes in place to resolve them as they happen. In this post, we’ll share how Niklas Gustavsson, Principal Engineer at Spotify, encountered live (in production, and accessible to end users) but unplayable content after what should have been a routine change, as well as lessons learned and Niklas’ favorite debugging tool.

    Clienti
    Eventi

  • Reddit on building & scaling r/place

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud infrastructure and security. In this post, we’ll share Daniel Ellis’ talk on how Reddit built and scaled r/place, their real-time April Fools’ project.

    Eventi

  • Failing fast & fixing faster at Vogue

    Anna MacLachlan

    A tale of failure and recovery from Kenton Jacobsen, Director of Engineering at Vogue.com and Glamour.com.

    Eventi

  • Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends in cloud infrastructure and DevOps, and tackled complex problems in cloud security. Read on for our recap of the event (plus slides, videos, and photos).

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • HashiCorp on recovering from failures

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly recover from an outage (which included an alarming “purge all” moment).

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web

    Anna MacLachlan

    At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building a better web, working towards creating a symbiotic relationship between readers, publishers, and advertisers to ensure great experiences for everyone.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election

    Anna MacLachlan

    At Altitude NYC, *The New York Times* CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside *The New York Times*’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering standpoint), and described how they prepare for major events — such as the 2016 presidential election.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • Altitude NYC 2017 in review: videos and slides

    Anna MacLachlan

    Altitude NYC brought together Fastly engineers and industry leaders like The New York Times and Nordstromrack.com | Hautelook to discuss complex problems in security, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and more. Check out our recap and watch the session videos to learn about the vision behind Fastly, take a look under the hood of a DDoS attack, see what went down on election night at the NYT, and more.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • Chrome's Alex Russell on service workers, PWAs, and mobile | Fastly

    Anna MacLachlan

    At Altitude 2016, Software Engineer Alex Russell discussed the latest projects the “performance obsessed” Google Chrome team had underway. In this recap, we’ll take a look at how you can provide reliable offline experiences, how to best reach your users, and avoid the dreaded “Uncanny Valley.”

    Prestazioni
    Ingegneria

  • Real-time insights: ACLU + Giving Tuesday 2016

    Anna MacLachlan

    The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days of the year for donation sites, and giving numbers hit record highs this year. We’ve collaborated with the ACLU to share some hope-inspiring donation data.

    Osservabilità

  • Solving VCL auth & feature flags at the edge | Fastly

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan

    In “How to solve anything” parts 1 and 2, we outlined how to use Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to address some of your more challenging problems. In this post, we’ll discuss how Andrew Betts of the Financial Times uses advanced VCL to securely cache and serve authenticated and authorized content, and set up feature flags.

    Ingegneria

  • The evolution of election technology

    Elaine Greenberg, Anna MacLachlan

    With more and more ways for candidates to engage with voters online, campaigns face a unique set of technical challenges, many of which weren’t present during the last presidential election. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the technical challenges candidates’ engineering teams face in 2016, as well as some of the strategies we’ve seen.

  • VCL problem-solving: SOA routing & non-ASCII support | Fastly

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan

    In “How to solve anything, part 1,” we discussed Andrew Betts’ clever tips for using Fastly’s Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to collect data at the edge. In this post, we’ll look at how Nikkei uses VCL to deal with a service-oriented architecture as well as write synthetic responses with non-ASCII characters.

    Ingegneria

  • The elements of scaling

    Anna MacLachlan

    Camille Fournier, former CTO of Rent the Runway and self-described senior thinker and raconteur, spoke at Altitude 2016 on her experience in leadership, sharing how she overcame the communication barrier that comes with growth to scale successful, happy teams.

    Ingegneria

  • VCL problem solving: collect edge data | Fastly

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan

    At our second annual customer summit, Andrew Betts of the Financial Times discussed using VCL to “solve anything” — pushing his team’s problems to the CDN layer.

    Ingegneria

  • Don’t let your successes bring you(r site) down

    Anna MacLachlan

    Often the main goal for marketing and advertising campaigns is to point visitors to your website, and it’s important you’re prepared for the success you’ll (hopefully) see. Hear how Fastly customer Dollar Shave Club launched a successful ad while maintaining site uptime and performance throughout, as well as best practices for making sure your major successes don’t bring you down.

    Prestazioni
    + 2 more

  • Altitude 2016: the future of the edge

    Anna MacLachlan

    Last week we gathered a group of innovative industry leaders from around the world for our second annual customer summit in San Francisco. This year’s Altitude focused on the future of the edge, and we heard from a brilliant group of speakers.

    Clienti
    Compute

  • The fallacy of fast: Ines Sombra at Altitude 2015

    Anna MacLachlan

    We hosted our first-ever customer summit in June of last year, with the goal of bringing together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and the future of Fastly. Systems Engineer Ines Sombra’s Altitude 2015 talk, “The fallacy of fast,” reflects on the shortcuts we tend to take when we iterate quickly.

    Ingegneria

  • The Beyoncé Drop (and other Super Bowl phenomena)

    Anna MacLachlan

    Last Sunday over 111.9 million viewers tuned in for the Super Bowl. As a CDN, we’re in a unique position — we help companies handle the impact of successful Super Bowl ads, and monitor the results in real time. We thought it might be interesting to share some of the traffic patterns we noticed during the big game.

    Osservabilità

  • How to use Fastly + Logentries for insight into log data

    Anna MacLachlan

    Read our Q&A with Logentries’ Director of Product Marketing, Matt Kiernan, and learn how to use Fastly + Logentries for immediate insight into log data.