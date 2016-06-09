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Blithe Rocher
Software Engineer, API team
Blithe Rocher works as part of Fastly’s core engineering team to build the customer-facing Configuration API. Prior to becoming a developer, she received a PhD in physical chemistry from the University of Southern California. When she’s not crafting web applications, she spends time traveling, riding her bike, or with her dog Nola.
Microservices war stories
The popularity of implementing microservices in today’s application landscape continues to rise. There have been countless success stories focused on migrating from a monolithic architecture (a single large application stored in one code repository) to microservices, in which parts of application logic are broken into smaller functional services.