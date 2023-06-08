The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

Il traffico IA è cresciuto 6,5 volte più velocemente rispetto al traffico umano quest'anno Artur Bergman, Hossein Lotfi I dati di Fastly mostrano che il traffico IA è cresciuto del 30% da gennaio a maggio 2026, con i sistemi autonomi che rappresentano ormai quasi la metà delle richieste su Internet e stanno ridefinendo l'infrastruttura web. 09 giugno 2026

Preventing outages with resilient architectures Laura Thomson, Inés Sombra, + 1 more Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance. 14 novembre 2025

Fastly's Resilience to HTTP/1.1 Desynchronization Attacks Frederik Deweerdt, Kazuho Oku, + 2 more Discover why Fastly's architecture protects against HTTP/1.1 desynchronization attacks, unlike other CDNs. Protect your applications with Fastly's secure platform. 07 agosto 2025

Navigating the Challenges of Online Live Streaming Hossein Lotfi Join us as we delve into the realities of live event streaming, highlighting the lessons learned from disruptions and our commitment to delivering reliable viewer experiences. 20 novembre 2024

Origin Offload: A measure of CDN efficiency for reducing egress cost Monique Barbanson, Peter Teichman, + 2 more Cache hit ratio shouldn't be the only metric you use to understand CDN performance. In this post, we'll explore the importance of Origin Offload. 01 luglio 2024

How Fastly Protects its customers from Massive DDoS threats including the novel Rapid Reset attack Frederik Deweerdt, Marcus Barczak, + 2 more The Rapid Reset DDoS attack did not affect Fastly traffic because we can automatically detect and defend against attacks that others can’t. 25 ottobre 2023