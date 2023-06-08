Hossein Lotfi
Vicepresidente senior dell'Ingegneria, Fastly
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Il traffico IA è cresciuto 6,5 volte più velocemente rispetto al traffico umano quest'anno
I dati di Fastly mostrano che il traffico IA è cresciuto del 30% da gennaio a maggio 2026, con i sistemi autonomi che rappresentano ormai quasi la metà delle richieste su Internet e stanno ridefinendo l'infrastruttura web.
Preventing outages with resilient architectures
Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance.
Fastly's Resilience to HTTP/1.1 Desynchronization Attacks
Discover why Fastly's architecture protects against HTTP/1.1 desynchronization attacks, unlike other CDNs. Protect your applications with Fastly's secure platform.
Navigating the Challenges of Online Live Streaming
Join us as we delve into the realities of live event streaming, highlighting the lessons learned from disruptions and our commitment to delivering reliable viewer experiences.
Origin Offload: A measure of CDN efficiency for reducing egress cost
Cache hit ratio shouldn't be the only metric you use to understand CDN performance. In this post, we'll explore the importance of Origin Offload.
How Fastly Protects its customers from Massive DDoS threats including the novel Rapid Reset attack
The Rapid Reset DDoS attack did not affect Fastly traffic because we can automatically detect and defend against attacks that others can’t.
Turning a Fast Network into a Smart Network with Autopilot
Learn about Fastly’s new advanced automation that handles more traffic, more efficiently, and see the data from the record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl.