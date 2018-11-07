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Katherine Flavel
Principal Software Engineer, Edge Delivery
Kate leads the VCL compiler engineering team at Fastly, and works on the design and implementation of the VCL language. Previously she worked on tooling for language development, including lexical analysis and a performant regular expression engine. Outside of work, she enjoys papercraft and making terrible electronic music using wires and noise.
VCL Support for Parameters in Custom Subs
Learn about Fastly's VCL syntax updates, including return values and parameters for custom subroutines, enabling better code reuse and abstraction.
Unicode in VCL
There's more to life than just the Latin alphabet. Because we’re a global platform with humans using all kinds of writing systems, recently we added the ability to write synthetic responses — e.g. a web page with an error message — in UTF-8 in Fastly VCL. In this post, Engineering Director Katherine Flavel shares some of the behind-the-scenes work to show how we did that.