Introducing Response Security Service Kevin Rollinson Our new Response Security Service provides direct, 24/7 access to our Customer Security Operations Center to help you prepare for and respond when you suspect an attack. 29 giugno 2021

Building Security Mindset in Engineering Kevin Rollinson Explore how leaders from both sides of the aisle have built thriving secure DevOps cultures by putting trust in people first. 12 aprile 2021

CISOs in 2021: What's driving change? | Fastly Kevin Rollinson, Zane Lackey After a year of abrupt changes and urgent pivots, CISOs head into 2021 with a new set of challenges: implementing change at scale, accelerating transformation timelines, and reimagining secure app development in the age of APIs. 09 febbraio 2021

Signal Sciences named Visionary in 2020 Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls for second year | Fastly Kevin Rollinson We believe Signal Sciences’ innovation earned them recognition in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAF, and it’s this kind of innovation that excites us as we merge forces — now that Signal Sciences is part of Fastly. 23 ottobre 2020