Kimmie Nguyen
Vice President of Product Growth
Compute@Edge: Serverless Insights by Company | Fastly
Vox Media, Mux, and PerimeterX share how Compute is unlocking performance, agility, and creativity across their organizations.
Introducing the next generation of the Fastly control panel
We know our customers need complete visibility into what’s happening with their applications; with Fastly, we strive to give you instant feedback at the edge, allowing you to innovate and iterate in real time. With that in mind, we’re pleased to announce the next generation of the Fastly control panel.
Fastly + Drupal: better than ever
We’re pleased to announce the Alpha release of our Drupal 8 module, which allows for an even tighter integration with core Fastly features. We look forward to feedback from the Drupal community. For those attending DrupalCon May 9-13, swing by booth 603 to learn more.
Introducing Professional Services and Support Plans
As a company, we’re centered around support and service. We were founded by operations engineers, for operations engineers, who set out to create the support experience they always wanted from a vendor. With that in mind, we’re pleased to announce our new Support Plans and Professional Services Packages.