Lorraine Bellon
Responsabile senior del marketing di prodotto, sicurezza
Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement
Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps.
Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception
Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line.
Building Resilient Applications with Layered Security
Fastly's new security packages make layered application security easier to buy, use, and grow. Protect your apps with predictable pricing.
The Sleep Test: How Embracing Chaos Unlocks API Resilience
Learn how Fastly's API Discovery and new Inventory feature unlock API resilience for platform engineers by embracing chaos and strategic, thoughtful planning.
Your API Catalog Just Got an Upgrade
Discover, monitor, and secure your APIs with Fastly API Discovery. Get instant visibility, cut the noise, and keep your APIs secure and compliant.
Make Sense of Chaos with Fastly API Discovery
Discover, monitor, and secure your APIs with Fastly API Discovery. Get instant visibility, cut the noise, and keep your APIs secure and compliant.
Make Attackers Cry: Outsmart Them With Deception
Fight cyber attackers with deception! Fastly's Next-Gen WAF introduces a new "Deception" action to outsmart and frustrate attackers, turning the tables on them.
Come controllare e monetizzare il traffico dei bot IA utilizzando Fastly e TollBit
Monetizza il traffico dei bot IA! La gestione dei bot di Fastly e TollBit hanno unito le forze per offrire un controllo granulare, prestazioni e flessibilità nella gestione dei bot e sbloccare nuove fonti di guadagno.
Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules
Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property.
Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™
We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.
Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline
Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements.
Chiarimeti sul PCI DSS 4.0
Scopri gli ultimi aggiornamenti degli standard PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) 4.0, inclusi i nuovi requisiti in materia di sicurezza, conformità e gestione dei rischi.