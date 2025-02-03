Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement Lorraine Bellon Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps. 25 agosto 2026

Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception Lorraine Bellon, David King Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line. 23 marzo 2026

Building Resilient Applications with Layered Security Lorraine Bellon Fastly's new security packages make layered application security easier to buy, use, and grow. Protect your apps with predictable pricing. 13 gennaio 2026

The Sleep Test: How Embracing Chaos Unlocks API Resilience Lorraine Bellon, Anna Jensen Learn how Fastly's API Discovery and new Inventory feature unlock API resilience for platform engineers by embracing chaos and strategic, thoughtful planning. 11 dicembre 2025

Your API Catalog Just Got an Upgrade Lorraine Bellon, Anna Jensen Discover, monitor, and secure your APIs with Fastly API Discovery. Get instant visibility, cut the noise, and keep your APIs secure and compliant. 21 ottobre 2025

Make Sense of Chaos with Fastly API Discovery Lorraine Bellon, Anna Jensen Discover, monitor, and secure your APIs with Fastly API Discovery. Get instant visibility, cut the noise, and keep your APIs secure and compliant. 30 settembre 2025

Make Attackers Cry: Outsmart Them With Deception Lorraine Bellon Fight cyber attackers with deception! Fastly's Next-Gen WAF introduces a new "Deception" action to outsmart and frustrate attackers, turning the tables on them. 29 luglio 2025

Come controllare e monetizzare il traffico dei bot IA utilizzando Fastly e TollBit David King, Lorraine Bellon Monetizza il traffico dei bot IA! La gestione dei bot di Fastly e TollBit hanno unito le forze per offrire un controllo granulare, prestazioni e flessibilità nella gestione dei bot e sbloccare nuove fonti di guadagno. 01 luglio 2025

Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules Lorraine Bellon, Tracy Hinds Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property. 15 aprile 2025

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ Lorraine Bellon We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025. 20 marzo 2025

Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline Lorraine Bellon Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements. 11 marzo 2025