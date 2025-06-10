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Marshall Erwin
Chief Information Security Officer
Marshall Erwin è il Chief Information Security Officer di Fastly e supervisiona le Operazioni di sicurezza, l'architettura e la conformità per proteggere la sua infrastruttura globale. In precedenza, ha trascorso otto anni in Mozilla come responsabile della sicurezza e della privacy, guidando iniziative chiave per la sicurezza di Firefox. Con oltre 20 anni di esperienza nella sicurezza informatica, ha iniziato la sua carriera nella comunità dell’intelligence analizzando le minacce informatiche degli Stati nazionali e in seguito ha contribuito a definire la legislazione sulla sicurezza informatica e sulla sicurezza nazionale al Senato.
Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership
CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement.
CISO Perspective: Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report
Explore Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Report through our CISO, Marshall Erwin's eyes. Uncover bot traffic insights and key security practices.
CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report
Get CISO Marshall Erwin's take on Fastly's Q1 2025 threat report, including shifts in attacks on e-commerce, bot traffic trends, and supply chain risks.