CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report

Marshall Erwin

Chief Information Security Officer

SicurezzaApprofondimenti del settore

Fastly’s Security Research Team has unique insight into security trends, attack vectors, and threat activity across the application security landscape. Drawing from trillions of requests across our global customer base, we can gather a real-time view into what’s materially impacting security teams in the context of larger trends.  

Each quarter, we summarize key findings and provide perspectives on what this means for the broader market and for you. The aim is to provide readers with insights to inform their own security program strategies, priorities, and practices. 

With the recent drop of our Q1 Threat Insights Report, I’ve set out to provide my perspective on the findings, and in particular, how they impact business from the broader lens of my role as CISO.

Below are my takes on the Q1 findings:

E-commerce attacks are growing

In reviewing the data, I was particularly interested in the growing divide between attacks in the E-commerce space and those in high tech. Though high tech saw 35% of all observed attacks across our research, this is still down from 54% a year ago (Q1 2024). 

In contrast, the E-Commerce space saw quite an increase compared to Q1 of 2024: Q1 2025 showed 31% of attacks, in comparison to 15% a year ago.

E-commerce provides attackers with more potential for short-term financial reward: these websites can be very lucrative targets for bad actors to steal sensitive data, disrupt operations, and even take over accounts. These activities can all be performed for profit or fraud. The potential gain of a successful attack makes E-commerce sites an attractive target, and is likely why we’re seeing an uptick in attacks. 

This demands a better look at security measures for the e-commerce space.  Implementation of bot protection can help to eliminate excessive abuse and misuse of application resources that power fraudulent activity: think account takeovers or DDoS attacks. Use of a WAF can help to detect and block malicious traffic and prevent costly compromises.

Supply chain attacks remain a very real threat for high-tech

Though attacks on high-tech, as a portion of overall attack traffic, have decreased since the same time period last year, this does not indicate an associated decline in threat. In absolute terms, the volume of attacks is similar to what we saw last year.  And high-tech orgs are a target for backdoor attacks in particular - through unauthorized points of entry into target systems, bad actors can bypass security measures and systems, effectively launching a software supply chain attack. 

High-tech remains a very attractive target thanks to the potential for downstream impacts after a successful attack: if a bad actor gains access to a high-tech org’s systems, attackers can access not only the target company but also any customers, partners, services, and vendors associated with them. A successful attack has great potential to yield an attacker's ever-growing access to those linked to the target company.

The Q1 report found that there was a significant percentage of backdoor attempts (15% of attacks) in the high-tech industry, with negligible numbers for different industries. This disproportionate use of backdoor attacks indicates a thirst for attackers to get a foothold in high-tech, with the aim of wreaking havoc throughout their supply chains. 

Tech companies will need to stay vigilant against these risks and be ready to respond if one of their vendors falls victim to one of these attacks, even as they respond to new and evolving threats.

Orgs still need to get a handle on bots

Interesting to me, too, was the prevalence of bot traffic: our Q1 report, using Fastly Bot Management data, found that 37% of all observed traffic originated from bots. That means more than ⅓ of traffic is from bots!

Of that 37%, we found that 89% were unwanted bots. This resulted in 33% of total traffic being unwanted: traffic that posed no business value, was potentially fraudulent, and imposed unnecessary (and avoidable) infrastructure strain, with ZERO added value. 

To put it in financial terms: this means that $1 in every $3 spent on infrastructure, bandwidth, or performance was very likely wasted.

Bots in E-commerce are a problem

Echoing the concerning increase in E-commerce attacks mentioned above, we looked at bot traffic by industry and found E-commerce sites to have the highest percentage of unwanted bot traffic across industries. As profitable targets for attacks, it makes sense that they were number one in our findings. 

Examining the breakdown of wanted and unwanted bot traffic by industry, E-commerce websites attract the largest proportion of unwanted bot traffic at 39%. This trend aligns with broader attack patterns highlighted above. The attractiveness of E-commerce sites for attacks demands that organizations consider bot management solutions to better protect against attacks.

CISO Recommendations

So what does this all mean for you? 

At Fastly, we are in the business of high tech. As the CISO, I take a broad view of my team’s responsibility: ultimately, we are here to protect our customers. That means, first and foremost, preventing supply chain risk to those customers, including prevention of backdoor web application attacks discussed in our report. 

Many of our customers are in the E-Commerce space. Our report shows they are now a primary target and need to understand that strong edge security is no longer optional.  

You can read more about our findings and steps you can take to better protect yourself in our Q1 Threat Insights Report.  

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto