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Matt Torrisi
Senior Manager, Sales Engineering - Enterprise, Fastly
Matt Torrisi è il Senior Manager degli Enterprise Solution Architects all'interno del gruppo Sales Engineering di Fastly. Quando non lavora, Matt ama trascorrere il tempo nella sua fattoria nel New England settentrionale, in compagnia dei suoi tre gatti.
Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud
Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale.
Come usare cURL per testare le risposte del server di origine
Curl, o cURL, è un'utility fornita di default su sistemi operativi come MacOS e molte distribuzioni Linux che permette di inviare una richiesta HTTP a un URL e di riceverne il risultato. In questo post spiegheremo come utilizzare lo strumento per testare la risposta di un server di origine.
Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps
While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact.