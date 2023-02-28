What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch. 03 agosto 2026

Che cos'è CVE-2026-23869? Un allarme di sicurezza di React Server Components Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly CVE-2026-23869: vulnerabilità ad alta gravità Denial of service nei React Server Components. Scopri gli impatti, le versioni interessate e ottieni protezione immediata con una patch virtuale. 09 aprile 2026

AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report Matthew Mathur, David King, + 1 more Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control. 19 agosto 2025

ToolShell Remote Code Execution in Microsoft SharePoint: CVE-2025-53770 & CVE-2025-53771 Simran Khalsa, Matthew Mathur, + 1 more Microsoft revealed two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-53771 and CVE-2025-53770, actively exploited to compromise SharePoint servers. 23 luglio 2025

OS Command Injection Explained Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it. 15 luglio 2025

CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now. 26 marzo 2025

Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000. 29 maggio 2024

CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25 Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Matthew Mathur We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534. 03 ottobre 2023

Back to Basics: Directory Traversal Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Matthew Mathur In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it? 22 agosto 2023

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 03 agosto 2023

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability 09 giugno 2023