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Sounil Yu
CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne
Sounil has over 20 granted patents and is recognized as one of the most influential figures in security. Prior to JupiterOne, he was CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures and Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America. He’s reshaped approaches to cybersecurity by creating the Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Triad. He's a board member of the FAIR Institute and SCVX; co-chairs Art into Science: A Conference on Defense; is a visiting fellow at GMU Scalia Law School's National Security Institute; teaches at Yeshiva University; and advises many startups.
「The Dept. of Know Live!」 : Sounil Yu 氏が DIE セキュリティモデルの採用でイノベーションが加速する理由を語る
「The Dept. of Know Live!」では、JupiterOne 社の CISO 兼研究責任者の Sounil Yu 氏がホストの Kelly Shortridge、Bea Hughes 両氏と共に、セキュリティをイノベーションのイネーブラー (原動力) に変える方法について話し合いました。このブログ投稿では、Sounil 氏が対談のハイライトを紹介します。