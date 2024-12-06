How experimentation accelerates digital transformation

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

How experimentation accelerates digital transformation

Rachel Goldberg

Content Marketing Manager, Fastly

Digital transformation is an ongoing process. Businesses must continually adapt and grow as technology changes, and customer expectations change along with it. While this can seem intimidating at first, it ultimately opens up a world of possibilities and opportunities, allowing teams to test, fail, iterate, and repeat — while driving your business forward in unprecedented ways. In this series, we’ve explored why digital transformation is essential for companies today, and focused on the importance of performance and responsiveness. In this post, we’ll explore one more crucial element: experimentation.

Honing in on experimentation

What do we mean when we talk about experimentation? It goes far beyond throwing things against a wall to see what sticks. To continue to grow your business in a digital world, you need the flexibility to experiment safely and effectively. That means giving your teams the freedom to fail, while ensuring that the inevitable failures still occur in a secure environment.

This also speaks to a philosophical shift: teams need to feel empowered to test, and take ownership of ideation, validation, and iteration. When nothing is off limits (within reason), the ability to test assumptions can open up surprising doors that accelerate businesses forward in innovative ways. And that means setting expectations correctly. When a test is sent out to the world and the results come back, it’s important to embrace transparency of both the good and bad, as there are learnings in both instances. Sharing the results with the organization helps teams across an organization understand why things are working, and what takeaways they can embrace moving forward.

There’s also an aspect of speed here. Tests can’t take too much time to roll out, gather data, and inform next steps. It’s simply not effective. One of the biggest benefits of good experimentation is efficiency, so you can get results and implement changes that drive results, quickly. That requires a thought-out plan, and the right technology.

Rolling out new profiles on Reddit

Reddit is one of today’s leading news aggregators, with an vocal online community that’s active 24/7. Last year, they unveiled sleek new profile pages, and decided to strategically launch it as an opt-in beta. They did so to ensure profile pages rolled out safely, collect early engagement data and feedback, and enable a seamless user experience before transitioning to the new design. But experimentation doesn’t just start and end with features: it applies to all aspects of your technology processes and infrastructure innovations. Which is why their team tested and validated the new architecture in a controlled manner.

Because this was an opt-in feature, they needed to preserve users’ original profiles, and serve the right profile experience based on whether or not a user had decided to participate in the beta. By leveraging Fastly’s edge cloud platform and URL redirects, their development team wrote code at the edge, so they could redirect the profiles of 75,000 users who opted into the new profile. Reddit was able to serve the right content to the right person in a controlled manner, and eventually shift everyone over cleanly to the new experience — all while providing users a seamless experience, without impacting performance.

This experiment was effective because it allowed Reddit to move quickly, and engage with customers iteratively instead of pushing a new experience to everyone overnight, and ensure things rolled out safely. By empowering their own teams at the edge, and encouraging their users to participate, they successfully validated a new experience that’s essential in Reddit’s ecosystem.

The NY Times and the right kind of risks

Most news organizations know that a presidential election is often the biggest news day. This was true for The New York Times too, and because of those huge traffic spikes, their site went down in the 2012 election. The CTO that joined since that time, Nick Rockwell, wanted to ensure they mitigated those risks as the 2016 election approached. This meant taking stock of how the company viewed failure and risk, and experimenting with a new approach to ensure everything ran smoothly for their users.

As Nick put it, “Risk taking can only occur within the space of the unknown.” The team wasn’t afraid to shake things up and go beyond the status quo. First, they made moves on technical infrastructure, consolidating data centers and nixing the tech they weren’t using. They also integrated with Fastly for better performance, scaled caching, and more protection against DDoS attacks. What seemed like a gargantuan task — shifting their CDN just six weeks before the election — quickly became a validated and essential part of their stack.

With election night approaching and their technology moving into place, Nick decided to conduct a “pre-post-mortem” based on what occurred in 2012. Alongside the team, he defined what failure looked like and how they could address it better. Together they realized responsibility was too diffused across developers, which made it too difficult to take ownership and prevent those failures. After those conversations, they made responsibilities clearer, and used the debates leading up the elections as practice runs.

In 2016, things went off without a hitch, and the team themselves felt more confident, better able to experiment, and comfortable saying what was working and what wasn’t. The New York Times embraced failures of the past and leveraged that in their planning to make quick decisions and deliver incredible results.

How it all fits together

Experimentation goes beyond launching new products, and it requires more than reexamining underlying infrastructure. When businesses embrace the culture and spirit of experimentation, there’s a perceptible behavioral shift. Teams feel more confident about thinking big and taking risks, and with the right technology behind them, they can move quickly and securely to test those ideas. Failures can serve as key guiding points, and successes can rapidly move the needle forward.

As technology continues to evolve, it will only become more important for businesses to encourage this kind of experimentation, and ensure their ongoing digital transformation succeeds.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto