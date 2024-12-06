Lean Threat Intelligence, Part 4: Batch alerting

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Lean Threat Intelligence, Part 4: Batch alerting

Zack Allen

Security Researcher, Fastly

Seguridad

This is the fourth post in a series on Lean Threat Intelligence. Check out Parts 1, 2, and 3.

In Lean Threat Intelligence, Part 3, we showcased a technology that allows you to route messages to and from topics via Kafka. With this setup, it’s straightforward to dip into these different streams to mutate telemetry and logs so it’s parseable and presentable in Graylog.

If you remember the systems diagram, Graylog is the endpoint where logs will be stored. Logs are sent into the Kafka cluster, and either sent to the stream processor and back into Kafka or straight into Graylog. So now that data is flowing, how can you start monitoring and reacting to security events? In this post, we’ll show you a batch alerting strategy that you can use with Graylog and Kafka.

At Fastly, we split the reaction to security events into two separate points on the systems diagram, before and after Graylog. “Before” and “after” alerts allow us to do stream and batch alerting, respectively. Batch searching consumes CPU on the database which is also trying to issue writes asynchronously, while streaming pays that cost continuously. However, stream processing may require overhead to store a sliding window of state for comparisons.

An after alert example could be the aggregation of many searches on Graylog, which are then grouped and analyzed to look for something specific within the correlations of your searches. A before alert example could be looking for a very specific event that needs to be acted on immediately.

For more information, check out the Graylog alerts documentation.1

Creating custom alerters

One advantage of having Graylog in your infrastructure is that its web server is a lightweight front end to a large amount of API endpoints.2 This design decision helps people create custom integrations into Graylog, and allows them to query for data and perform the same functionality as the GUI, but programmatically. There are a few bindings for languages out there,3,4 but luckily the interface is in Swagger which makes querying endpoints and creating integrations relatively easy. Accessing the API browser is done in the Nodes window, shown below.2

List of endpoints

Search/absolute/end endpoint with required fields, HTTP method

As you can see from /search/universal/absolute/terms, Swagger tells us the query it expects, the data types, and what to expect in a response. This is a great endpoint for calculating counts on logs based on a query and a field. For example, a query can be constructed to count all SSH failures against your fleet, and return back the hostname field from that failure to see if an access happened to a machine that should have been firewalled off to the world. Another example is doing a query for all DNS traffic in the last five minutes, asking Graylog to return the destination hostname, and iterating through that list to see if one of the domains is a known DGA either against a Threat Intelligence endpoint or a classifier.

Writing the alerters

Now that you have an endpoint that can do absolute queries for logs and can return things like Terms for counts on specific fields, a series of queries can be constructed and sent to Graylog. The responses can be stored in a script and you can write code to do more complicated analysis.

A use case here includes doing malicious domain lookups. For our purposes, we’ll use the Python, the pygraylog library, and the Bambanek DGA list to perform our lookups.

Assume we have a Graylog instance that records DNS traffic across a network, and each lookup is logged and sent in a format that Graylog understands (JSON). For a list of ground truth of active DGA domains, download the Bambenek List5 for DGAs.

wget http://osint.bambenekconsulting.com/feeds/dga-feed.txt

┌─[zallen@Zacks-MBP]─(~/git/lti4)
└─[15:59]$ ls -lah
total 215864
drwxr-xr-x   3 zallen  staff   102B Sep 20 15:59 ./
drwxr-xr-x  98 zallen  staff   3.3K Sep 20 15:59 ../
-rw-r--r--   1 zallen  staff   105M Sep 19 20:15 dga-feed.txt

Add pygraylog to requirements.txt, drop into a virtualenv and install:

echo "pygraylog" >> requirements.txt; virtualenv env; . env/bin/activate; pip install -r requirements.txt

Next, start a Graylog HTTP GELF Input6 so you can send alerts via POST to your Graylog server. With everything in place, you should have the Python library installed, a virtual environment up and running, and an HTTP input to send alerts to Graylog. The following Python gist will query a Graylog server for hostnames queried by DNS in the last five minutes. It will then pull those terms from the response and compare them with the Bambanek DGA list. If a match is found, it will create an alert object and issue the alert to the Graylog POST input.

We will use the source code found in the following gist: https://gist.github.com/zmallen/b5ca9ca75fc788dbd340384c1ac8e022

Fill in your credentials and Graylog credentials at the top with lines 5-6

Then, run the script with python logger.py — this will download the DGA list via the build_data_dict function, compute the last-five-minute window based on Graylog’s time query, and search Graylog by calling search_graylog(). Of course, you can improve this by caching the DGA list to only download daily.

If you want an example fixture, comment out the fixture from lines 32-38, as this will create an alert without querying the server.

Lines 79-81 will then call the alerting function with the results, the time strings, and a reference to the data_dict that we built previously. On line 46, if a term, aka a hostname, is found within our DGA data_dict, then create an alert fixture with some metadata and add that to a list. Once that list is returned, there is logic to see if there is an alert available. If so, send_to_graylog is called and then a message is popped into the POST Input on Graylog. From there, you can set up Graylog to alert on any message coming in on that input, because you know those messages are alertable events. Creating rules to check for keys will save CPU power on stream processing, and you can also create dashboards to help track alerts over time.

Bringing it all together

Fastly employs Python scripts similar to the one above. We have two alerting scenarios in our pipeline, and the above demonstrates the scenario where your team needs to alert on searches that aggregate data. Graylog does have a plugin7 to help with aggregate type alerting, but if we needed to perform multiple searches which group data together then this plugin would not help. Because this is in Python, complicated alerting scenarios can then be represented in code rather than the web interface. It also allows us to have testing, revision control, and continuous integration with our alerting pipeline.

For more on handling security events, check out the upcoming talk on 11/1 from Fastly’s Maarten Van Horenbeeck, Lisa Phillips, and Tom Daly, “Incident command: the far side of the edge,” at O’Reilly’s Security Conference in New York.

References

http://docs.graylog.org/en/2.1/pages/getting_started/stream_alerts.html

https://www.graylog.org/blog/8-tips-tricks-2-using-the-graylog-rest-api

https://www.npmjs.com/package/graylog-api

https://pypi.python.org/pypi/bonfire/0.0.6

http://osint.bambenekconsulting.com/feeds/dga-feed.txt

http://docs.graylog.org/en/2.1/pages/sending_data.html#gelf-via-http

https://github.com/cvtienhoven/graylog-plugin-aggregates

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto