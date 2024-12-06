L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
Entreprise L’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligne Carte réseau Une toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’hui Relations avec les analystes du secteur Découvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de Fastly Nouveautés Annonces et informations récentes Plateforme La plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécurisées Témoignages clients Découvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissent Événements Rencontrez-nous lors d’un événement Carrières Rejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN) Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondiale Streaming en direct Proposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficaces Vidéos à la demande (VoD) Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demande Media Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDN Packaging à la volée Conditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réel Image Optimizer Traitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologie Équilibreur de charge (load balancer) Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routage Cryptage TLS Simplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS) Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à Fastly Adresses IP Gérez facilement vos adresses IP HTTP/3 et QUIC Protocoles modernes API de recherche de domaines Recherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaine Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle génération Sécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le monde Gestion des bots Détectez et neutralisez les attaques de bots Protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué Atténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuées Sécurité des API Sécurisez vos points de terminaison d'API Protection côté client Protégez-vous contre les attaques côté client Gestion des bots d’IA Empêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge Compute Mettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateurs Bases de données clé-valeur La bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituels Websockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurer SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Enterprise Serverless La plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits Fastly IA Accélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantique Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmable Bénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN. Serveur MCP Un contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réel Diffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réel Edge Observer Analysez les données de trafic en direct et historiques Domain Inspector Évalue les informations au niveau du domaine Origin Inspector Consultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérie Alertes Créez des notifications pour les métriques de service Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnels Nos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distribution Services de divertissement en direct Des expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiences Plans d’assistance Une assistance hors pair de bout en bout CDN géré Contrôle et flexibilité optimisés Services de sécurité gérés Protection des applications web gérée par des experts Assistance client L’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streaming Proposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelle Médias émergents Des performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentes Édition numérique Journalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture améliorées E-commerce Des expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelle Services financiers Sécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clients Haute technologie Adaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissance Tourisme et hôtellerie Des expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteurs Formation en ligne Proposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelle Jeux Propulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisés
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructure Réduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisibles Optimisation multicloud Unifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloud Confiance des clients En savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confiance Protection de la vie privée Découvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateur Tableau de bord de performance écologique Consultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
Développeurs Créez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’hui Programme Fast Forward Pour un Internet plus fiable Outils de développement Des outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipes SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Communauté Rejoignez des développeurs du monde entier S’inscrire Créez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ? Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantes Partenaires cloud Découvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloud Partenaires de distribution Améliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits Fastly Partenaires technologiques et d’intégration Découvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenaires Accédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires Fastly Devenez partenaire Développez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits Fastly Trouvez un partenaire Nous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

Documentation Tirez le meilleur parti de Fastly Bibliothèque de ressources Découvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encore Fastly Academy Formation pratique sur les produits Fastly Centre d’apprentissage En savoir plus sur les technologies Internet Blog Nos dernières idées et réflexions Recherche dans le domaine de la sécurité Une sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherche Point de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistance Comment pouvons-nous vous aider ? Nous contacter Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

30 Years of Web: Building for Tomorrow

Lee Chen

Vice-président, développement de l’entreprise et partenariats stratégiques, Fastly

Informations sur le secteurEngineeringSécurité

This is the final in a four-post series that honors the 30th anniversary of the website, as well as examines how we expect web infrastructure and user experiences to evolve in the next 30 years.

This year marks 30 years since Tim Berners-Lee launched the world’s first website. Throughout human history, new methods of communicating, recording, and sharing knowledge have spurred major technological revolutions. Just as the Gutenberg Bible transformed the way we could reproduce and spread information through movable type and printed words, the internet and HTTP kicked off another revolution that changed the way we disseminate information.

From its humble beginnings, we’ve continued to find new ways to use the web. It’s truly remarkable that a platform originally built for hyperlinking text documents has proven flexible and open enough to become the backbone of communication, entertainment, and commerce for so much of the world. 

That evolution continues today as users demand more personalized, engaging, and secure web experiences. User expectations are changing as we speak, so we must evolve quickly to keep up. Just as we couldn’t anticipate the web’s progression in 1991, it’s hard to imagine what the web will look like in 2051. One thing’s for certain though, user expectations will continue to grow, probably at a faster pace than we’ve seen so far. The web’s infrastructure — and the applications we build on it — must evolve with those expectations, starting today. And getting ahead by having the foresight to envision what’s coming around the corner and steer your ship in that direction is what will set some companies apart from the rest.   

Like we’ve written about previously, we must build the future of the web in a way that’s flexible enough to address the unknown while still ensuring secure, performant, and resilient user experiences — and that building starts today. To round out our series on the 30th anniversary of the web, we’ve compiled five lessons today’s builders can use to inform the next 30 years.

1. Prioritize scale from the beginning

Building with an eye toward the future means you’re building at scale from the very beginning. If you contemplate a world where everyone has access to the web, that means that any single app with any kind of success has the potential for millions or billions of downloads and users — all at once. If you don’t architect for that in the languages you choose, the systems you use, and the vendors you partner with, the experience won’t live up to expectations. 

2. Build with flexibility in mind

We’re smart enough to know that we can’t imagine all of the web’s major future uses. So we need to build with that in mind and create frameworks that are flexible enough to adapt to the evolution of the web. HTTP is a great example. We’ve updated that protocol three major times, and we’ll probably need to do it 50 more. By the time we get to the fifth version, we might not even recognize it. Knowing that it will need to be updated in the future helps us understand how to build flexibility into it in the present.

3. Learn from mistakes — then build from them

Every time a breach happens or new tech takes a turn and is used in a malicious way, we all learn something. We learn how to secure better, we learn to ask better questions about the information applications collect (e.g., what will this app do with this image of my face once it shows me what I’ll look like when I’m old?) — and we learn how to build in a way that prevents those things from occurring in the future.

4. Stop inventing everything yourself

Don’t try to solve authentication, cryptography, or security yourself. Reusable frameworks should be demanded because they can be swapped out for better components as they become available in the future. Thinking modularly will pay off a thousandfold. Otherwise, you’ll be locked into an outdated aspect of your app or experience.

5. Don’t wait for regulation to lead

Typically, regulation tends to follow security concerns by about 10 years. First the innovators protect themselves and their customers, all the way down the line to the late adopters. And then regulation comes in, which means the issues we face today won’t be fully regulated for at least another decade. We can’t wait until security is mandated to properly secure the web and our apps. It’ll be too late.

The next 30 years

For the web to thrive another 30 years, builders the world over must take action, uniting to engineer a more secure and resilient web on a more trustworthy network, and more predictable and performant applications. Scalable, secure innovation is vital to the web’s ability to progress and succeed in the future —  but we need to embrace new approaches to get there. It’s entirely possible, and it’s up to us.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert