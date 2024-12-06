L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
Entreprise L’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligne Carte réseau Une toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’hui Relations avec les analystes du secteur Découvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de Fastly Nouveautés Annonces et informations récentes Plateforme La plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécurisées Témoignages clients Découvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissent Événements Rencontrez-nous lors d’un événement Carrières Rejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN) Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondiale Streaming en direct Proposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficaces Vidéos à la demande (VoD) Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demande Media Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDN Packaging à la volée Conditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réel Image Optimizer Traitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologie Équilibreur de charge (load balancer) Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routage Cryptage TLS Simplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS) Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à Fastly Adresses IP Gérez facilement vos adresses IP HTTP/3 et QUIC Protocoles modernes API de recherche de domaines Recherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaine Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle génération Sécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le monde Gestion des bots Détectez et neutralisez les attaques de bots Protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué Atténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuées Sécurité des API Sécurisez vos points de terminaison d'API Protection côté client Protégez-vous contre les attaques côté client Gestion des bots d’IA Empêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge Compute Mettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateurs Bases de données clé-valeur La bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituels Websockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurer SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Enterprise Serverless La plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits Fastly IA Accélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantique Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmable Bénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN. Serveur MCP Un contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réel Diffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réel Edge Observer Analysez les données de trafic en direct et historiques Domain Inspector Évalue les informations au niveau du domaine Origin Inspector Consultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérie Alertes Créez des notifications pour les métriques de service Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnels Nos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distribution Services de divertissement en direct Des expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiences Plans d’assistance Une assistance hors pair de bout en bout CDN géré Contrôle et flexibilité optimisés Services de sécurité gérés Protection des applications web gérée par des experts Assistance client L’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streaming Proposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelle Médias émergents Des performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentes Édition numérique Journalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture améliorées E-commerce Des expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelle Services financiers Sécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clients Haute technologie Adaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissance Tourisme et hôtellerie Des expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteurs Formation en ligne Proposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelle Jeux Propulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisés
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructure Réduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisibles Optimisation multicloud Unifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloud Confiance des clients En savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confiance Protection de la vie privée Découvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateur Tableau de bord de performance écologique Consultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
Développeurs Créez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’hui Programme Fast Forward Pour un Internet plus fiable Outils de développement Des outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipes SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Communauté Rejoignez des développeurs du monde entier S’inscrire Créez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ? Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantes Partenaires cloud Découvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloud Partenaires de distribution Améliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits Fastly Partenaires technologiques et d’intégration Découvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenaires Accédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires Fastly Devenez partenaire Développez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits Fastly Trouvez un partenaire Nous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

Documentation Tirez le meilleur parti de Fastly Bibliothèque de ressources Découvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encore Fastly Academy Formation pratique sur les produits Fastly Centre d’apprentissage En savoir plus sur les technologies Internet Blog Nos dernières idées et réflexions Recherche dans le domaine de la sécurité Une sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherche Point de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistance Comment pouvons-nous vous aider ? Nous contacter Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

30 Years of Web: Future Demands

Davin Camara

Vice President, Infrastructure Engineering, Fastly

Informations sur le secteurEngineeringSécuritéPerformancesWebAssemblyCDN et distribution

This is the first in a four-part series of posts that honor the 30th anniversary of the website, as well as examine how we expect web infrastructure and user experiences to evolve in the next 30 years.

1991 was a watershed year with repercussions we still feel today: Operation Desert Storm began the end of the first Gulf War, a band from Seattle called Nirvana hit it big and changed the music landscape, the Cold War officially came to an end with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and Tim Berners-Lee launched the world’s first website.

Who knew what started so simply would grow to be such a huge part of our everyday lives? The World Wide Web has grown to 1.8 billion sites that deliver information and entertainment, allow people to purchase almost anything (and often have it delivered within a day), host debates on every topic imaginable, and much more.

As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and builders in general — can champion innovation, mainly around architecture and security. 

A flexible, resilient architecture and secure digital experiences

In the last 30 years, we’ve made advances in security standardization and computing, but we still have more work to do in ensuring that the software supply chain is secure, that security is baked into the overall development process, and that we’re working with more memory-safe languages like Rust. And there are a lot of countries that must catch up with years-old standards before they can think about what comes next. 

The fact that the web continues to function and is as stable as it is remains a credit to its inherent flexibility, and to those people who work to ensure that we can quickly and efficiently get almost anywhere online in a matter of seconds. But we must move beyond “early days of the internet” thinking, when no one knew how big the web would be and what we would need it to do. The next 30 years will usher in even more change that we can’t foresee. Embracing new approaches to development and security will help us create a web that is resilient and secure enough to meet not only today’s standards, but also tomorrow’s. 

Fast evolution is necessary if we expect the internet to meet our needs in the coming years. We need more robust architecture that can help builders develop products and experiences that are inherently secure, wildly performant, and easy for businesses to adopt as their own. As an ecosystem, we must drive the web toward greater privacy, resilience, and performance, with security, control, and visibility as core tenets.

Continuously adapting to the needs of end users is, and will always be, a core property of the modern internet. And nothing is more front of mind for end users right now than privacy and security. However, many businesses simply tack security on as an afterthought and use legacy tools that can’t keep up with how modern applications are built. This leaves them vulnerable to threats and slows business down in the long run. As we look at the future of online experiences, companies that highlight how treating privacy and security as features (rather than afterthoughts) will build trust and win market share.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll dig deeper into how we should go about building the future web, and what we’ll need to get there. In the second of our four-post series, we’ll discuss some of the challenges above, and explore why and how we should be building websites like they are applications in order to create experiences that meet users’ evolving needs. 

It’s up to all of us

There are challenges to overcome in order to see that the internet of tomorrow will support the consumer needs of the future — from those we know of to those we can’t yet imagine. That’s why Fastly engineers leverage, fix, and expand upon open standards to support both our own needs and the evolution of the internet. We’re also working to reduce attack surfaces and investing in open source technology like WebAssembly — and not just for the sake of our own products. We are one entity in a much larger ecosystem, and it’s up to all of us to ensure this ecosystem thrives for years to come.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert