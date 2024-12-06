Healthcare Under DDoS Attack: Solutions | Fastly

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
Entreprise L’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligne Carte réseau Une toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’hui Relations avec les analystes du secteur Découvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de Fastly Nouveautés Annonces et informations récentes Plateforme La plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécurisées Témoignages clients Découvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissent Événements Rencontrez-nous lors d’un événement Carrières Rejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN) Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondiale Streaming en direct Proposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficaces Vidéos à la demande (VoD) Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demande Media Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDN Packaging à la volée Conditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réel Image Optimizer Traitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologie Équilibreur de charge (load balancer) Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routage Cryptage TLS Simplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS) Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à Fastly Adresses IP Gérez facilement vos adresses IP HTTP/3 et QUIC Protocoles modernes API de recherche de domaines Recherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaine Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle génération Sécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le monde Gestion des bots Détectez et neutralisez les attaques de bots Protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué Atténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuées Sécurité des API Sécurisez vos points de terminaison d'API Protection côté client Protégez-vous contre les attaques côté client Gestion des bots d’IA Empêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge Compute Mettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateurs Bases de données clé-valeur La bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituels Websockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurer SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Enterprise Serverless La plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits Fastly IA Accélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantique Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmable Bénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN. Serveur MCP Un contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réel Diffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réel Edge Observer Analysez les données de trafic en direct et historiques Domain Inspector Évalue les informations au niveau du domaine Origin Inspector Consultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérie Alertes Créez des notifications pour les métriques de service Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnels Nos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distribution Services de divertissement en direct Des expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiences Plans d’assistance Une assistance hors pair de bout en bout CDN géré Contrôle et flexibilité optimisés Services de sécurité gérés Protection des applications web gérée par des experts Assistance client L’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streaming Proposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelle Médias émergents Des performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentes Édition numérique Journalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture améliorées E-commerce Des expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelle Services financiers Sécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clients Haute technologie Adaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissance Tourisme et hôtellerie Des expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteurs Formation en ligne Proposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelle Jeux Propulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisés
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructure Réduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisibles Optimisation multicloud Unifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloud Confiance des clients En savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confiance Protection de la vie privée Découvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateur Tableau de bord de performance écologique Consultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
Développeurs Créez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’hui Programme Fast Forward Pour un Internet plus fiable Outils de développement Des outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipes SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Communauté Rejoignez des développeurs du monde entier S’inscrire Créez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ? Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantes Partenaires cloud Découvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloud Partenaires de distribution Améliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits Fastly Partenaires technologiques et d’intégration Découvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenaires Accédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires Fastly Devenez partenaire Développez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits Fastly Trouvez un partenaire Nous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

Documentation Tirez le meilleur parti de Fastly Bibliothèque de ressources Découvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encore Fastly Academy Formation pratique sur les produits Fastly Centre d’apprentissage En savoir plus sur les technologies Internet Blog Nos dernières idées et réflexions Recherche dans le domaine de la sécurité Une sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherche Point de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistance Comment pouvons-nous vous aider ? Nous contacter Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Healthcare Under DDoS Attack: Solutions | Fastly

Akil Muralidaharan

VP, Product, Fastly

SécuritéInformations sur le secteur

Recent reports have detailed the KillNet hacking group’s DDoS attacks against US hospitals creating a flurry of activity in the sector to improve security and security guidelines. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) even released an updated recommendation for institutions to protect themselves. The personal data involved in healthcare services is highly sensitive, and service continuity can be critically important.

We are seeing an increase in DDoS attacks, and they are also becoming more sophisticated. Here’s why:

&#8226; Low-cost barrier to entry: Today it's very inexpensive (less than $100) to conduct DDoS attacks, and their distributed nature makes them a very compelling tool for adversaries. Yet the cost to the targeted organizations can be over $100K/hour and higher. 

&#8226; Greater chance of disruption: The large-scale volumetric DDoS attacks are on the rise, well beyond what typical organizations can handle. 

&#8226; Fast-growing attack surface: Technology has enabled businesses to innovate quickly. Yet often software applications are developed and introduced without security in mind and adversaries will leverage software flaws as an entrypoint to an organization. 

&#8226; COVID has accelerated Digital Transformation efforts: The lockdown and impact of COVID have greatly accelerated digital transformation across all industries, but especially in healthcare. Many more people and devices are on the internet than ever before, and this accelerated shift to remote work and telehealth practices significantly amplified the growth of the attack surface organizations need to manage.

While organizations' susceptibility to DDoS attacks can differ significantly, there are some fundamental steps that healthcare organizations – and other enterprises – should take today to mitigate risk. Let’s take a look at the key elements of a security solution that will protect any organization - healthcare or otherwise - from this kind of highly coordinated and advanced DDoS attack. 

Understanding where the attacks occur: Web applications and APIs

Web applications are important for more than the healthcare industry - they are critical for keeping any business functioning online. This can include patient portals and electronic health record systems, as well as the APIs that these applications expose to communicate with other systems. This covers most of the systems that allow patients and healthcare professionals to submit, retrieve, or transfer data to/from a database over the internet, or perform thousands of other critical tasks. Every piece of the system that functions in this way also creates an attack surface for a web application attack that targets an organization’s infrastructure, and the KillNet DDoS is only one example out of many.

What you should implement

Here are core components to implement to safeguard your organization, but below we’ll talk about something just as important - how to think about implementing them. 

Implement a multi-CDN strategy: In its January 30th, 2023 analyst note, the HHS recommended that healthcare organizations should choose a multi-CDN (Content Delivery Network) solution. A CDN is usually used to deliver content efficiently from an organization to an end user, but a good one also serves as a “bouncer” at the door to prevent DDoS attacks from being successful and ever reaching the servers and infrastructure of your organization. 

Invest in a next-gen WAF: The WAF (Web Application Firewall) market has evolved to protect more than just web applications. Next-gen WAFs have expanded capabilities including WAF, DDoS protection, bot management and API protection. 

Gain visibility into the next attack: Organizations need instant and useful visibility into attacks against their networks. If you’re not properly equipped, you may not even know when an attack happened or if you have been compromised. Visibility also helps organizations focus on where they want to spend the money. If you have one site that is trafficked by 10 people and another one is trafficked by a thousand people, which one would you want to work to protect first? What if one site was mostly marketing materials and the other dealt with sensitive data and patient health records and communications? 

Enlist managed security services: Many organizations lack in-house web application security expertise to sufficiently manage risk. To close any gaps in coverage and ensure organizations are 24/7 protected against DDoS and other application-based attacks, consider hiring a managed security service (MSS). 

Knowing what to do is half the battle, but evaluating the best way to do it, and selecting trusted partners is equally important. 

How to evaluate the best implementations 

The Edge Networking and Security space is crowded with lots of offerings, and they’re not all created equal. It’s important that the solutions and services you select: 

1. Work as described to protect the organization

2. Are easy to implement and fast to deploy

3. Significantly reduce headaches for your internal teams rather than creating new ones

4. Can reliably protect you against the evolving nature of online attacks - not just the problem you’re experiencing today

Solutions that work as described to protect the organization

Make sure your selection has a proven track record of being effective, and that it has maintained that reputation recently as well. The security landscape changes rapidly, and providers who were trusted a year ago need to continue to evolve faster than the attackers. Fastly was just named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection for the fifth consecutive year - the only solution to receive that honor for five years in a row. 

Ease of implementation and deployment

A solution can only deliver value once it is implemented, and for some solutions that can take weeks or months, and require a huge effort of configuration and tuning to get them to function well. Organizations need simple, effective solutions that are a snap to deploy and require little maintenance or finetuning. For example, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) can typically be deployed in less than one hour while similar solutions could take weeks or days to get up and running. The Next-Gen WAF (NGWAF) can be deployed anywhere – on-prem, on the edge, in the cloud, multi-cloud, for containers and hybrid solutions. It also provides unified management of these deployments so security teams don’t have to manage each deployment separately through individual dashboards and scattered reporting. Fastly know they can trust its performance, and it frees them to prioritize their time and resources to focus on their core business.

Reduce headaches for your internal teams (without creating new ones)

In addition to the potential implementation and tuning burdens for your security team mentioned above, you also need to be wary of security solutions that don’t integrate well into the existing tools your security and developer operations teams use. Forcing these teams to learn new tools can create problems. Even worse, forcing processes where they are required to collect, combine, and manipulate reporting data from multiple sources in order to analyze what’s happening and plan a response to an attack can lead to critical failures and harmful lag times. 

Fastly integrates directly into the tools that your developers already use and gives your security engineers new capabilities without forcing them to learn any new tools. Our native integrations include Datadog, Slack, JIRA, Pagerduty, Splunk, and Elastic. You can read more about them here. Fastly’s API goes even further to let your developers integrate data and logging from the NGWAF directly into their existing tools and workflows quickly, and sometimes automatically. 

Reliable protection against constantly evolving online attacks 

DDoS attacks and other advanced attacks like botnets grow in complexity every year. It’s important to invest in solutions that you can rely on to stay ahead of the attackers with a strong track record of success.

Fastly’s CDN platform, with its global distributed pop network, is architected to actively mitigate massive DDoS attacks and keep our customers’ services up and running when those attacks are underway, allowing this part of the danger to be completely handled without the targeted organization needing to lift a finger. The network regularly deals with massive traffic surges, and recently set a new record for its traffic throughput on Superbowl Sunday at a mind-boggling scale. This ability to scale is helpful to absorbing big DDoS attacks as well. In addition, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF solution is built on years and years of experience and R&D protecting against an ever-changing threat landscape, including API vulnerabilities. In addition, Fastly’s edge observability tools can play a critical role in providing you with needed visibility to make the right risk mitigation decisions while also helping you prioritize security investments, especially if you have a finite budget. 

Lastly, Fastly recently rolled out a new Managed Security Service for its Next-Gen WAF customers. Fastly has quickly become a trusted security advisor to help many of your favorite healthcare, financial, entertainment, and technology providers adopt a modern security posture without gouging. 

Preparing for the future of DDoS attacks

Like other cybersecurity attacks, DDoS attacks will continue to evolve as adversaries build new strategies, adapt their tactics, and discover new exploits to gain access to their targets. Security teams that are serious about preparing for the future will adopt two important security trends

1. Using risk to guide what they prioritize, and how they bring the rest of the organization along, and second defenders need to adopt a risk-based approach. 

2. Understanding how to scale the capabilities of their team within the organization (with hiring, retention, tools, and more) to support the velocity of the company and handle the addition of new responsibilities within their team as the organization grows.

Companies need to invest in services and solutions that will work against not only the attacks that are known today, but also the unknown attacks we will definitely see in the future. 

Additional resources to help you stay up-to-date: 

&#8226; Watch this panel discussion about web application and API protection including:

&nbsp; &nbsp; &#8226; Current trends for organizational structuring
&nbsp; &nbsp; &#8226; Securely approaches to giving more access to development environments 
&nbsp; &nbsp; &#8226; Suggestions on how and what to prioritize 

&#8226; Guidance on how to evaluate and choose security products

&#8226; Get updates from the experts on the Fastly Security Research Team

Let Fastly help you navigate these challenges by getting in touch at sales@fastly.com

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert