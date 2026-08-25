Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement

Lorraine Bellon

Senior Product Marketing Manager, service Sécurité

SécuritéProduit

TL;DR: Modern web applications rely heavily on APIs to move data, power microservices, and connect AI agents to backend systems. But as API surfaces expand, so do attack surfaces. With Fastly API Security, you can keep track of what APIs are being called, validate live API traffic directly at the Fastly edge, enforce against your uploaded schema, and block non-conforming API requests before they reach your origin.

It's Time to Slay the API Dragon

We've heard loud and clear from our customers that they have a big monster to fight. They don't have full understanding and control over their APIs, especially with the increased use of AI by their developers.

API management challenges aren't a new curse, but the scope and severity of the problem has skyrocketed in recent years. Fastly research reveals that AI requests on the platform grew approximately 30% from January to May 2026 – roughly 6.5x faster than human traffic over that same window. What does that mean for your website? A horde of bots, scripts, and AI agents. 🤖 And it's no secret that AI has completely changed the game, particularly in the areas of agentic workflows (in other words, AI models interacting directly with other AI models via API connections). 

Developers are using AI coding assistants to build essential functions, but they need to ensure that these time-saving hacks don't lead to shipping hallucinated API calls or data models, or that their applications don't run up an unexpectedly massive token budget. There are significant security issues at play too: LLMs and agents have the potential to scrape, exfiltrate, or even erase sensitive data, or gain unwanted access to resources (like unknown public API endpoints) before anyone knows what's happening. 😱 Security teams need to understand the scope and extent of their organizational AI usage and what it means for their risk profiles. These problems show no signs of slowing down, and our defenders could certainly use a long rest. 💤

Find the Right Tools for the Job

With so much reliance on AI, autonomous agents, and APIs, things can easily descend into total chaos. To keep things running smoothly, you need to reclaim control, and that means equipping yourself properly. That's where Fastly API Security can help.

Fastly API Security consists of two powerful and complementary components: API Discovery and API Enforcement. 

  • API Discovery detects API traffic and builds your API inventory, along with the relevant business context you need to understand what's happening 🔎

  • API Enforcement gives you the power to validate every API request against your defined specifications and block any requests that do not meet your chosen criteria🚦

Together, they make up the ultimate dual-wield combination to better understand and control your APIs. ⚔️

Here's a step-by-step guide for what managing your API chaos might look like in practice:

  1. You need to know what APIs you're dealing with, so you'll need a map. This means a complete inventory of what APIs exist in production and how they behave.

  2. You need to develop specifications (or schema) with conditions for what the APIs should look like in your perfect world. Think of these like the laws of the land. A schema lays out the components, data types, and constraints of an acceptable API request. 

  3. You need to enforce the rules – once you've defined what API requests are acceptable, you need to deal with anything that doesn't meet your definition of acceptable. This is a highly customized quest for every organization, depending on your industry laws, regulatory pressures, and unique API use cases.

With the one-two punch of API Discovery and API Enforcement, you can achieve all of this and more!

The Battle is Long, but Victory is Within Reach

APIs change constantly, so it’s easy to lose track of what’s actually happening versus what you meant to happen. Understanding your API landscape isn't a one-and-done ritual. It needs to happen continuously and automatically, because you don't have endless time.

To succeed in your quest, you need a system to ensure that a defined API contract is a living, visible, and executable standard. The system needs to continuously check whether the structured data in an API request matches the "shape" described in the respective API schema, and can make decisions based on whether or not it matches. That system also needs to be flexible enough to support your business as it rapidly grows and evolves.

In an ideal world, you'd have some sort of magical item that gives you the power to:

  • 🔮Gain true sight: Curate your full API inventory and track down shadow APIs

  • 🧱Thwart invaders: Block unauthorized or malformed requests before they breach your perimeter

  • 💎Preserve resources: Reject bad requests at the edge to save on origin bandwidth

  • 📜Enforce sacred oaths: Uphold vendor contracts, compliance requirements, and SLA commitments

  • 💪Empower your squad: Maintain stable integration experiences for your developer teams

Luckily, magic is real, and you're about to level up.

Upload schema to API Enforcement

Turn the Tide Against API chaos

Fastly API Security magic is simple, but powerful. 🪄

  • Discover and catalog your APIs with context, with just a simple toggle and no configuration necessary.

  • Upload your schema (JSON or YAML) and set your rules to log or block non-conforming requests. Assign operations in your API inventory to point to specific schemas and swap them on the fly.

  • Inspect incoming API calls across multiple parameters: domains, paths, in-path variables, HTTP methods, and custom query parameters. 

  • Set allow/block actions per schema, per service, or per individual operation to prevent accidental friendly fire on legitimate traffic.

  • Gain insights into how your APIs are accessed by clients with relevant metrics and logging, and easily identify APIs without security coverage to prioritize your efforts.

View metrics in API Enforcement

And if you're interested in upgrading your armor? Fastly API Security is natively integrated into Fastly’s broader Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform, which unites powerful API security with Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management in a single workflow. But the choice remains yours – Fastly API Security is flexible enough to work in whatever existing WAAP infrastructure you use today. After all, what matters most is security that works within the context of your business.

Slaying monsters isn't easy, but with the right tools and knowledge, you can achieve anything. Take back control and give your developers the power to build safely in a land filled with AI terrors. Contact us to roll initiative and get started.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert