Cloud and container-native
Our agent-module pair installs at your web server, API gateway, or at the app-level within minutes. Additionally, our native integrations with containers, like Kubernetes, and service meshes, like Envoy Proxy and Istio, provide visibility into both north-south (client-server) and east-west (service-to-service) requests.
Datacenter and legacy apps
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF can be installed to inspect traffic prior to web requests reaching the app or API endpoint such as at the load balancer (A10 Networks, HAProxy, NGINX) or at the API gateway (Ambassador, Kong, Cloudentity). If your requirements don’t allow for installation at the load balancer or API gateway, our agent can be deployed in reverse proxy mode.
Cloud WAF
We host the agent for you so there’s no software to install. You just change your DNS record to route traffic to our hosted agent where inspection and decisioning occurs: legitimate traffic is let through to the app or API origin.
Edge WAF
Our edge deployment bundles the best of the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, always-on DDoS mitigation, and full site delivery. Realize the performance benefits of our global delivery network while simultaneously securing your traffic — all without having to deploy and manage multiple solutions.
Hybrid
Have a variety of infrastructure and technology in your environment? Our range of deployment options means you don’t have to cobble together various different WAF solutions or leave some apps and APIs under-protected. Deploy everywhere and still get centralized management and visibility.