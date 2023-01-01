The Fastly Next-Gen WAF is a hybrid software as a service (SaaS) solution with three main components. This patented approach, developed by Signal Sciences, allows us to easily scale and protect even the highest volume applications and APIs without impacting performance.

Agents

Perform detection and decisioning against requests quickly and accurately. Can install on your infrastructure or be hosted in the cloud or on the Fastly Edge Cloud Network .

Modules

Optional but powerful component pairs with our agents to enforce high performance and reliability guarantees.

Cloud Engine

Cloud-hosted analytics backend enriches the agent asynchronously with both external and proprietary intelligence to make dynamic, app-specific detections.