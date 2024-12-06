Are APIs the Key to Digital Innovation or a Trojan Horse?

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Are APIs the Key to Digital Innovation or a Trojan Horse?

Jay Coley

Senior Security Architect, Fastly

SicurezzaApprofondimenti del settore

With businesses under pressure to deliver continuous innovation, APIs stand as both the linchpins of progress and potential vectors of risk. Their ability to enhance system connectivity and streamline operations is undisputed. Yet, APIs have increasingly become favored targets for cybercriminals, serving as gateways for account takeover attacks and identity theft.

Without robust protection, APIs are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Credential stuffing, business logic abuse, and DDoS attacks are just some of the malicious automated bot attacks deployed to take over accounts and perpetrate identity theft and fraud. The ease with which attackers can deploy such tactics, thanks to readily available scripts and tools, underscores a grim reality. Business’s legacy defenses are often ill-equipped to fend off these advanced threats.

This is why we commissioned a new report surveying 235 IT and cybersecurity decision-makers across Europe, to shed light on the state of API security. The findings are a reminder of the need for enhanced protective measures. The report offers crucial insights into companies' API security concerns, providing essential input to shape cybersecurity strategies and help establish a secure digital environment.

We found that 84% of respondents admitted to not having any kind of advanced API security in place. What’s more, only 14% viewed using AI technologies in API security as a priority. This lack of preparedness is not confined to specific sectors. Even highly regulated sectors, such as finance and insurance, find themselves outmatched by the sophistication of attacks on their APIs. Interestingly, only 80% of respondents in financial services placed a high or very high level of importance on API security. This compares with 89% in wholesale, retail and e-commerce.

Other key findings from our report

  • In the last year, 95% of respondents encountered API security issues. Of these, 39% dealt with API vulnerabilities, while 33% encountered authentication problems.

  • 69% of respondents express interest in a unified solution for web application and API security from a single provider.

  • To detect an API attack, 55% of respondents rely on API gateway alerts, 46% search log data, and 37% utilize WAF.

What, then, is the path forward? How can companies fortify their digital assets against cyber threats?

The roadmap to secure APIs

The first step in reinforcing defenses is to integrate web applications and API security solutions from a single provider. This consolidated approach ensures a seamless security posture across all digital touchpoints, reducing the complexity and potential gaps that could be exploited by attackers.

For example, Fastly’s API security enables visibility and protection against OWASP’s Top 10 API Security Risks and payloads, targeting specific API protocols to protect APIs everywhere they live. Our protection enhances companies’ security postures, unifies visibility and decision-making, and empowers application development for organizations making their applications faster, safer, and more engaging.

Furthermore, incorporating AI-based tools into a business's security arsenal could be a step forward in tackling the complexity of the API landscape. Our report found that 58% of security professionals anticipate that generative AI will have a ‘large or very large’ impact on API security over a window of approximately 2-3 years. This expectation increases to 75% among financial institutions and insurers. That said, there is currently little enthusiasm for this. Only 14% of the individuals surveyed regarded the use of AI technologies in API security as a priority.

Going forward, the importance of secure APIs is critical. They are a key driver of digital progress, enabling innovation and growth. However, as our report reveals, there is an urgent need for heightened awareness and action to protect against cyber threats. By embracing a unified and potentially AI-enhanced approach to security, companies can ensure that their APIs serve as conduits for innovation, not vulnerabilities waiting to be exploited.

Download the full report now to delve into key findings, vertical insights, and regional data, enabling the creation of a secure digital environment.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto