Building for the Model Hardware Standard Austin Spires Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it. 02 settembre 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile Austin Spires, John Agger Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale. 20 luglio 2026

No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership John Agger, Austin Spires What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior. 13 luglio 2026

World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold, + 1 more Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection. 17 marzo 2026

Outages, Attacks, and a Need for Resilience Austin Spires Cloud outages are a stark reminder of our digital economy's fragility. Learn how Fastly mitigated a major traffic failover and concurrent DDoS attacks with zero disruption. 19 novembre 2025

Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute Brock Norvell, Terri Allegretto, + 2 more Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events. 05 novembre 2025

Resilienza by Design: lezioni sulla prontezza al multi-cloud Austin Spires Rimani online quando è più importante. Scopri come le strategie multi-cloud e edge di Fastly proteggono dalle interruzioni, mantenendo i tuoi sistemi veloci e affidabili. 30 ottobre 2025

Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR Austin Spires Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency. 13 marzo 2025

Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform Austin Spires, Will Stewart Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals. 30 gennaio 2025

The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025 Austin Spires, Jenn Turner Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024. 24 gennaio 2025

Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams Austin Spires Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication. 07 gennaio 2025

OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem Austin Spires The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe. 24 ottobre 2024

Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks Austin Spires, Wesley Hales Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution. 18 giugno 2024

Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome. 06 giugno 2024

Using Feedback to Improve User Experience Austin Spires Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for improving. 20 giugno 2019

Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly Austin Spires Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your traffic. In this post, I’ll outline a few steps you can take to experience a smooth migration process to Fastly. 17 aprile 2015

Fastly support training & lessons learned | Fastly Austin Spires This article dives into our support team's training processes and explains how our lessons learned can help your support team grow. 05 marzo 2015