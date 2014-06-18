Austin Spires
Direttore Sr del marketing per sviluppatori
Austin Spires è il Direttore Senior del Marketing per gli sviluppatori presso Fastly, dove si concentra sull'esperienza utente. Lavora sugli strumenti per sviluppatore e sulla soddisfazione dei cliente da molti anni, e parla spesso a conferenze e incontri. Prima di Fastly, Austin ha lavorato nelle vendite e nel supporto presso GitHub, dove ha aiutato a guidare l'onboarding dei clienti. Originario del Texas, Austin suona un basso eccezionale e gli piace bere una birra di tanto in tanto.
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Under Attack? How Fastly Can Help
Under attack? Fastly's CSOC provides human-led security with a median 1-minute response time for critical DDoS and security threats.
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Outages, Attacks, and a Need for Resilience
Cloud outages are a stark reminder of our digital economy's fragility. Learn how Fastly mitigated a major traffic failover and concurrent DDoS attacks with zero disruption.
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Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute
Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events.
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Resilienza by Design: lezioni sulla prontezza al multi-cloud
Rimani online quando è più importante. Scopri come le strategie multi-cloud e edge di Fastly proteggono dalle interruzioni, mantenendo i tuoi sistemi veloci e affidabili.
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Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR
Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.
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Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform
Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals.
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The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025
Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024.
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Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams
Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication.
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OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem
The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.
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Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.
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Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time
We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.
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Using Feedback to Improve User Experience
Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for improving.
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Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly
Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your traffic. In this post, I’ll outline a few steps you can take to experience a smooth migration process to Fastly.
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Fastly support training & lessons learned | Fastly
This article dives into our support team's training processes and explains how our lessons learned can help your support team grow.
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Fastly's support building, part 3 | Fastly
At Fastly, we've made some key decisions about how to operate and structure our support team in a way that allows us to deliver quality at scale. Some of the lessons we learned are more specific to issues encountered as we grew, but most can be applied to any support or customer-facing team.
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How Fastly builds support, part 2: The customer experience
What customers encounter when evaluating and onboarding with Fastly isn't arbitrary. It's an experience that we've intentionally crafted. This post will discuss what customers experience, and what we have in place to make sure it happens every time, for every customer.
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How Fastly Builds Support, Part 1: Our Standards
In the time I've been at Fastly, we've had enough customers and friends ask us about how we do support and what's going on under the hood that it seems appropriate to give a high level overview of how we build, what we've learned, and how other teams can borrow from our setup.
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Join Fastly’s New Community Forum
We’re beyond excited to introduce you to Fastly’s Community Forum. We’ve been working closely with our community to build an interactive, inclusive hub for our customers and fellow web performance nerds. The Forum is a place to share knowledge, give and receive help, and learn more about Fastly.
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Test New Encodings With Fastly, Including WebP
At Fastly, we believe that the freedom to experiment is what makes the web great. We're excited by the cutting edge breakthroughs in file encodings that are happening almost every day, making the web better and faster.
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Level Up Your Log: Pro Tips for Streaming Logs
Streaming logs is one of our most popular features. It's fast and flexible, giving operations teams more data from the edge than ever before and in real time. Since its release, we've seen Fastly customers use some cool tricks in configuring their log streams for a wide variety of use cases, and we wanted to share some tips.