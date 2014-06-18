Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

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Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Austin Spires

Direttore Sr del marketing per sviluppatori

Austin Spires è il Direttore Senior del Marketing per gli sviluppatori presso Fastly, dove si concentra sull'esperienza utente. Lavora sugli strumenti per sviluppatore e sulla soddisfazione dei cliente da molti anni, e parla spesso a conferenze e incontri. Prima di Fastly, Austin ha lavorato nelle vendite e nel supporto presso GitHub, dove ha aiutato a guidare l'onboarding dei clienti. Originario del Texas, Austin suona un basso eccezionale e gli piace bere una birra di tanto in tanto.

  • Under Attack? How Fastly Can Help

    Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold, + 1 more

    Under attack? Fastly's CSOC provides human-led security with a median 1-minute response time for critical DDoS and security threats.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto

  • Outages, Attacks, and a Need for Resilience

    Austin Spires

    Cloud outages are a stark reminder of our digital economy's fragility. Learn how Fastly mitigated a major traffic failover and concurrent DDoS attacks with zero disruption.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    + 4 more
    L'architettura resiliente di Fastly aiuta a prevenire le interruzioni e a ridurne la gravità

  • Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute

    Brock Norvell, Terri Allegretto, + 1 more

    Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events.

    Compute
    + 4 more

  • Resilienza by Design: lezioni sulla prontezza al multi-cloud

    Austin Spires

    Rimani online quando è più importante. Scopri come le strategie multi-cloud e edge di Fastly proteggono dalle interruzioni, mantenendo i tuoi sistemi veloci e affidabili.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    + 2 more
    Preparati per i picchi

  • Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR

    Austin Spires

    Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    + 2 more

  • Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform

    Austin Spires, Will Stewart

    Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals.

    Clienti
    DevOps

  • The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025

    Austin Spires, Jenn Turner

    Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024.

    Cultura
    + 2 more

  • Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams

    Austin Spires

    Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication.

    Cultura
    + 4 more

  • OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem

    Austin Spires

    The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks

    Austin Spires, Wesley Hales

    Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.

    Edge network
    + 3 more

  • Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time

    Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires

    We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.

    Sicurezza
    + 3 more

  • Using Feedback to Improve User Experience

    Austin Spires

    Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for improving.

    Cultura
    Ingegneria

  • Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly

    Austin Spires

    Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your traffic. In this post, I’ll outline a few steps you can take to experience a smooth migration process to Fastly.

    Ingegneria

  • Fastly support training & lessons learned | Fastly

    Austin Spires

    This article dives into our support team's training processes and explains how our lessons learned can help your support team grow.

  • Fastly's support building, part 3 | Fastly

    Austin Spires

    At Fastly, we've made some key decisions about how to operate and structure our support team in a way that allows us to deliver quality at scale. Some of the lessons we learned are more specific to issues encountered as we grew, but most can be applied to any support or customer-facing team.

  • How Fastly builds support, part 2: The customer experience

    Austin Spires

    What customers encounter when evaluating and onboarding with Fastly isn't arbitrary. It's an experience that we've intentionally crafted. This post will discuss what customers experience, and what we have in place to make sure it happens every time, for every customer.

  • How Fastly Builds Support, Part 1: Our Standards

    Austin Spires

    In the time I've been at Fastly, we've had enough customers and friends ask us about how we do support and what's going on under the hood that it seems appropriate to give a high level overview of how we build, what we've learned, and how other teams can borrow from our setup.

  • Join Fastly’s New Community Forum

    Elaine Greenberg, Austin Spires

    We’re beyond excited to introduce you to Fastly’s Community Forum. We’ve been working closely with our community to build an interactive, inclusive hub for our customers and fellow web performance nerds. The Forum is a place to share knowledge, give and receive help, and learn more about Fastly.

  • Test New Encodings With Fastly, Including WebP

    Rogier Mulhuijzen, Austin Spires

    At Fastly, we believe that the freedom to experiment is what makes the web great. We're excited by the cutting edge breakthroughs in file encodings that are happening almost every day, making the web better and faster.

  • Level Up Your Log: Pro Tips for Streaming Logs

    Austin Spires

    Streaming logs is one of our most popular features. It's fast and flexible, giving operations teams more data from the edge than ever before and in real time. Since its release, we've seen Fastly customers use some cool tricks in configuring their log streams for a wide variety of use cases, and we wanted to share some tips.