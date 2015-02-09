Austin Spires
Senior Director, Technology Intelligence
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Building for the Model Hardware Standard
Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it.
MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP
Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution.
Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile
Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale.
No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership
What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior.
World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out)
What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network.
How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time
Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection.
Outages, Attacks, and a Need for Resilience
Cloud outages are a stark reminder of our digital economy's fragility. Learn how Fastly mitigated a major traffic failover and concurrent DDoS attacks with zero disruption.
Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute
Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events.
Resilienza by Design: lezioni sulla prontezza al multi-cloud
Rimani online quando è più importante. Scopri come le strategie multi-cloud e edge di Fastly proteggono dalle interruzioni, mantenendo i tuoi sistemi veloci e affidabili.
Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR
Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.
Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform
Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals.
The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025
Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024.
Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams
Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication.
OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem
The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.
Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.
Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time
We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.
Using Feedback to Improve User Experience
Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for improving.
Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly
Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your traffic. In this post, I’ll outline a few steps you can take to experience a smooth migration process to Fastly.
Fastly support training & lessons learned | Fastly
This article dives into our support team's training processes and explains how our lessons learned can help your support team grow.
Fastly's support building, part 3 | Fastly
At Fastly, we've made some key decisions about how to operate and structure our support team in a way that allows us to deliver quality at scale. Some of the lessons we learned are more specific to issues encountered as we grew, but most can be applied to any support or customer-facing team.