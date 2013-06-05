Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

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Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

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Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Artur Bergman

Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Fastly

As a founder of Fastly, Artur also served as its CEO from the company's creation in March 2011 until February 2020, when he transitioned to chief architect and executive chairperson of the board of directors. Before founding Fastly, Artur worked as CTO at Wikia, Inc., a global community knowledge-sharing platform.

  • Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together

    Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry

    We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • 100 Tbps capacity: scaling for digital demands | Fastly

    Artur Bergman

    The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.

    Prodotto
    + 3 more

  • Decoding the digital divide

    Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman

    This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 2 more

  • How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance

    Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar

    How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.

    Prestazioni
    + 2 more

  • Reflecting on the last nine years, and Fastly’s new CEO

    Artur Bergman

    I am stepping into the role of Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson, and Joshua Bixby will become our new CEO. Growth and change have always come hand-in-hand at Fastly. Earlier today, Joshua and I sent the following emails to our employees at Fastly announcing this leadership transition.

  • Fastly’s Initial Public Commit

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective success of our global community and customers. I am so proud of what we’ve built together — and this is just the beginning.

  • 2018: What is Next for Fastly?

    Artur Bergman

    Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who share a similar vision – to create a better internet.

  • Fastly in support of the ACLU and Gavin Grimm

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we joined our customers, partners, and friends in filing an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief challenging the Gloucester County School Board’s policy related to gender identity. We believe building and fostering inclusive workplace environments is the right thing to do

  • 2016: a year in review

    Artur Bergman

    Since the founding of Fastly in 2011, we’ve continued to grow along with our customers at a rapid pace — as of 2017, we’ve grown to nearly 10 Tbps of global network capacity. 2016 was an eventful year; here’s a look at where we’ve been and where we’re going in 2017.

  • The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack

    Artur Bergman

    It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are often ignored. CEO Artur Bergman discusses the five emotional stages of a DDoS attack (and how to mitigate).

    Ingegneria

  • Announcing Fastly Managed CDN

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we’re pleased to announce general availability of the Fastly Managed CDN, a custom-built solution for high-traffic, content-driven businesses that need the benefits of a DIY content delivery solution without dedicating significant internal budget and resources to building their own.

    Prodotto

  • Timeline for HTTP/2 Support

    Artur Bergman

    We’ve recently restructured some of our internal engineering teams in an effort to improve shipping velocity, and dedicated resources are working on an HTTP/2 strategy that meets Fastly standards.

    Prodotto

  • Why Speed Matters with Bandwidth

    Artur Bergman

    We launched Fastly in July 2011 with seven employees and a mission to make web experiences faster. Four years later, Fastly has 240 employees (and growing), five offices (including a newly opened office in Denver), 26 global points of presence (POPs), and powers tens of thousands of websites.

  • Raising $75 million to fund global expansion

    Artur Bergman

    We’ve raised $75 million in Series D funding led by Iconiq Capital, with new contributions from existing investors Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, IDG Ventures, and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures.

  • Expanding our presence in Japan: Partnership and a new POP

    Artur Bergman

    This week, I’m in Tokyo to attend SoftBank World 2015. Today I had the honor of sharing the stage with Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., to make a few announcements about Fastly’s expanding presence in Japan.

  • Announcing Window Snyder as CSO

    Artur Bergman

    Today, I’m happy to announce that Window Snyder has joined our executive team as Chief Security Officer. Window was formerly a security and privacy strategist at Apple as well as security chief at Mozilla Corporation. At Fastly, she’ll help manage our expanding security offerings through our global edge infrastructure platform.

  • Understanding Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we’re happy to announce a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform that will combine the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed of our real-time content delivery network.

  • A New Stage of Growth for Fastly

    Artur Bergman

    Today we’re excited to announce that Fastly has raised a $40 million Series C round.

  • Fastly Welcomes New Executive Team Hires

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we’re excited to welcome three new Fastly team members.

  • Move Fastly

    Artur Bergman

    When I started Fastly in 2011 I wanted to bring the CDN experience into the 21st century – CDNs were too slow, inflexible and opaque. Based on our experience building large websites, we re-thought how to deliver content, built a powerful caching engine and tied it together with advanced distributed systems.