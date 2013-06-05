Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Artur Bergman

Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Fastly

As a founder of Fastly, Artur also served as its CEO from the company's creation in March 2011 until February 2020, when he transitioned to chief architect and executive chairperson of the board of directors. Before founding Fastly, Artur worked as CTO at Wikia, Inc., a global community knowledge-sharing platform.

  • Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together

    Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry

    We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • 100 Tbps capacity: scaling for digital demands | Fastly

    Artur Bergman

    The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.

    Prodotto
    + 3 more

  • Decoding the digital divide

    Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman

    This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 2 more

  • How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance

    Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar

    How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.

    Prestazioni
    + 2 more

  • Reflecting on the last nine years, and Fastly’s new CEO

    Artur Bergman

    I am stepping into the role of Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson, and Joshua Bixby will become our new CEO. Growth and change have always come hand-in-hand at Fastly. Earlier today, Joshua and I sent the following emails to our employees at Fastly announcing this leadership transition.

  • Fastly’s Initial Public Commit

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective success of our global community and customers. I am so proud of what we’ve built together — and this is just the beginning.

  • 2018: What is Next for Fastly?

    Artur Bergman

    Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who share a similar vision – to create a better internet.

  • Fastly in support of the ACLU and Gavin Grimm

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we joined our customers, partners, and friends in filing an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief challenging the Gloucester County School Board’s policy related to gender identity. We believe building and fostering inclusive workplace environments is the right thing to do

  • 2016: a year in review

    Artur Bergman

    Since the founding of Fastly in 2011, we’ve continued to grow along with our customers at a rapid pace — as of 2017, we’ve grown to nearly 10 Tbps of global network capacity. 2016 was an eventful year; here’s a look at where we’ve been and where we’re going in 2017.

  • The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack

    Artur Bergman

    It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are often ignored. CEO Artur Bergman discusses the five emotional stages of a DDoS attack (and how to mitigate).

    Ingegneria

  • Announcing Fastly Managed CDN

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we’re pleased to announce general availability of the Fastly Managed CDN, a custom-built solution for high-traffic, content-driven businesses that need the benefits of a DIY content delivery solution without dedicating significant internal budget and resources to building their own.

    Prodotto

  • Timeline for HTTP/2 Support

    Artur Bergman

    We’ve recently restructured some of our internal engineering teams in an effort to improve shipping velocity, and dedicated resources are working on an HTTP/2 strategy that meets Fastly standards.

    Prodotto

  • Why Speed Matters with Bandwidth

    Artur Bergman

    We launched Fastly in July 2011 with seven employees and a mission to make web experiences faster. Four years later, Fastly has 240 employees (and growing), five offices (including a newly opened office in Denver), 26 global points of presence (POPs), and powers tens of thousands of websites.

  • Raising $75 million to fund global expansion

    Artur Bergman

    We’ve raised $75 million in Series D funding led by Iconiq Capital, with new contributions from existing investors Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, IDG Ventures, and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures.

  • Expanding our presence in Japan: Partnership and a new POP

    Artur Bergman

    This week, I’m in Tokyo to attend SoftBank World 2015. Today I had the honor of sharing the stage with Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., to make a few announcements about Fastly’s expanding presence in Japan.

  • Announcing Window Snyder as CSO

    Artur Bergman

    Today, I’m happy to announce that Window Snyder has joined our executive team as Chief Security Officer. Window was formerly a security and privacy strategist at Apple as well as security chief at Mozilla Corporation. At Fastly, she’ll help manage our expanding security offerings through our global edge infrastructure platform.

  • Understanding Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we’re happy to announce a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform that will combine the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed of our real-time content delivery network.

  • A New Stage of Growth for Fastly

    Artur Bergman

    Today we’re excited to announce that Fastly has raised a $40 million Series C round.

  • Fastly Welcomes New Executive Team Hires

    Artur Bergman

    Today, we’re excited to welcome three new Fastly team members.

  • Move Fastly

    Artur Bergman

    When I started Fastly in 2011 I wanted to bring the CDN experience into the 21st century – CDNs were too slow, inflexible and opaque. Based on our experience building large websites, we re-thought how to deliver content, built a powerful caching engine and tied it together with advanced distributed systems.