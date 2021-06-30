Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security. 04 febbraio 2026

Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI) Brooks Cunningham Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules. 16 settembre 2025

Protezione dagli scraper con la gestione dei bot di Fastly Brooks Cunningham Proteggi il tuo sito web da scraper e dagli accessi non autorizzati con la gestione dei bot di Fastly. Proteggi i cache content, previeni la svalutazione dei prezzi e proteggi la SEO. 21 maggio 2025

Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions Brooks Cunningham Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post. 19 marzo 2025

Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery Brooks Cunningham As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges. 12 settembre 2023

Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge Brooks Cunningham Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse. 01 maggio 2023

How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes Brooks Cunningham Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful. 28 aprile 2023

Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization. 27 febbraio 2023

Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform | Fastly Brooks Cunningham In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do. 07 dicembre 2021