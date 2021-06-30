Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Brooks Cunningham

Senior Security Strategist, Fastly

In qualità di Senior Security Strategist presso Fastly, Brooks si occupa principalmente di aiutare i clienti a fornire esperienze performanti e sicure ai propri utenti finali. È specializzato in casi di frode e abuso, come l'appropriazione indebita di account, il gift card stuffing e il denial of service dell'inventario.

  • Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security.

    Sicurezza

  • Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI)

    Brooks Cunningham

    Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    + 3 more

  • Protezione dagli scraper con la gestione dei bot di Fastly

    Brooks Cunningham

    Proteggi il tuo sito web da scraper e dagli accessi non autorizzati con la gestione dei bot di Fastly. Proteggi i cache content, previeni la svalutazione dei prezzi e proteggi la SEO.

    Piattaforma
    + 3 more

  • Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions

    Brooks Cunningham

    Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post.

  • Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery

    Brooks Cunningham

    As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges.

    Sicurezza
    Compute

  • Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge

    Brooks Cunningham

    Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.

    Sicurezza
    Compute

  • How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes

    Brooks Cunningham

    Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful.

    Sicurezza
    Compute

  • Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization

    Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders

    Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform | Fastly

    Brooks Cunningham

    In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Request enrichment helps identify user data | Fastly

    Brooks Cunningham

    Requests passing through Fastly can be transformed in many ways. In this example, we’ll show you how to use enriched requests and our next-gen WAF to help you make more informed security decisions.

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza