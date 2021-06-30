Brooks Cunningham
Senior Security Strategist, Fastly
Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive
Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site.
Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands
Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.
How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent
Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing.
Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones
Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security.
Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI)
Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules.
Protezione dagli scraper con la gestione dei bot di Fastly
Proteggi il tuo sito web da scraper e dagli accessi non autorizzati con la gestione dei bot di Fastly. Proteggi i cache content, previeni la svalutazione dei prezzi e proteggi la SEO.
Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions
Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post.
Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery
As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges.
Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge
Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.
How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes
Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful.
Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization
Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization.
Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform
In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do.
Request enrichment helps identify user data
Requests passing through Fastly can be transformed in many ways. In this example, we’ll show you how to use enriched requests and our next-gen WAF to help you make more informed security decisions.