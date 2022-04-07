Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Daniele Corbett

Responsabile principale del prodotto

Daniel Corbett è un Principal Product Technology Manager del team Security di Fastly, focalizzato sull'avanzamento delle funzionalità del Next-Gen WAF, della gestione dei bot e della protezione lato client. Con oltre 15 anni di esperienza pratica nel campo della sicurezza, Daniel unisce esperienza tecnica avanzata e visione di prodotto per consegnare ai clienti soluzioni efficaci e pratiche. Prima di entrare in Fastly, ha lavorato presso un provider di hosting gestito ad alto traffico, dove ha progettato un'infrastruttura sicura, mitigato minacce di ogni tipo e guidato le operazioni di risposta agli incidenti. Daniel è un mentore appassionato che si diverte a spiegare argomenti complessi e ad aiutare gli altri a crescere. Quando non lavora, ama trascorrere il tempo con la sua famiglia, fare progetti per la ristrutturazione della casa o ricreare i piatti dei suoi ristoranti preferiti.

  • Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA

    James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett, + 1 more

    Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots

    David King, Daniele Corbett

    Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management.

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza

  • Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows

    Daniele Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more

    Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management

    Daniele Corbett, David King

    Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza

  • Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES

    James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett

    Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.

    Sicurezza
    Notizie aziendali

  • Guerre tra bot: l'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende

    Daniele Corbett, James Nguyen

    Scopri i risultati del sondaggio che abbiamo sottoposto a 500 responsabili IT e della sicurezza sull'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende. Impara a proteggere efficacemente i tuoi asset digitali.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better

    Daniele Corbett

    With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Announcing Rate Limiting Expansion for Next-Gen WAF

    Daniele Corbett

    Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of advanced rate limiting rules, increased blocking durations, and removal of limitations on non-IP client identifiers in the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto

  • Log4j JNDI Attack Signal Now Available

    Daniele Corbett

    We are excited to announce the general availability of our new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal, which allows for detecting and mitigating Log4Shell attacks.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto

  • Join Fastly Security Labs: Try New WAF Features | Fastly

    Daniele Corbett

    Today, we’re happy to announce the launch of Fastly Security Labs, a new program that empowers customers to continuously innovate by being the first to test new detection and security features — ultimately shaping the future of security.

    Sicurezza