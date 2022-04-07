Daniele Corbett
Responsabile principale del prodotto
Daniel Corbett è un Principal Product Technology Manager del team Security di Fastly, focalizzato sull'avanzamento delle funzionalità del Next-Gen WAF, della gestione dei bot e della protezione lato client. Con oltre 15 anni di esperienza pratica nel campo della sicurezza, Daniel unisce esperienza tecnica avanzata e visione di prodotto per consegnare ai clienti soluzioni efficaci e pratiche. Prima di entrare in Fastly, ha lavorato presso un provider di hosting gestito ad alto traffico, dove ha progettato un'infrastruttura sicura, mitigato minacce di ogni tipo e guidato le operazioni di risposta agli incidenti. Daniel è un mentore appassionato che si diverte a spiegare argomenti complessi e ad aiutare gli altri a crescere. Quando non lavora, ama trascorrere il tempo con la sua famiglia, fare progetti per la ristrutturazione della casa o ricreare i piatti dei suoi ristoranti preferiti.
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Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots
Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management.
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Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.
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End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management
Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!
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Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES
Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.
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Guerre tra bot: l'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende
Scopri i risultati del sondaggio che abbiamo sottoposto a 500 responsabili IT e della sicurezza sull'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende. Impara a proteggere efficacemente i tuoi asset digitali.
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Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better
With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use.
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Announcing Rate Limiting Expansion for Next-Gen WAF
Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of advanced rate limiting rules, increased blocking durations, and removal of limitations on non-IP client identifiers in the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.
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Log4j JNDI Attack Signal Now Available
We are excited to announce the general availability of our new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal, which allows for detecting and mitigating Log4Shell attacks.
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Join Fastly Security Labs: Try New WAF Features | Fastly
Today, we’re happy to announce the launch of Fastly Security Labs, a new program that empowers customers to continuously innovate by being the first to test new detection and security features — ultimately shaping the future of security.