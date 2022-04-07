Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots David King, Daniele Corbett Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management. 14 gennaio 2026

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniele Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. 05 maggio 2025

End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management Daniele Corbett, David King Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action! 25 marzo 2025

Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams. 15 gennaio 2025

Guerre tra bot: l'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende Daniele Corbett, James Nguyen Scopri i risultati del sondaggio che abbiamo sottoposto a 500 responsabili IT e della sicurezza sull'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende. Impara a proteggere efficacemente i tuoi asset digitali. 27 agosto 2024

Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better Daniele Corbett With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use. 16 marzo 2023

Announcing Rate Limiting Expansion for Next-Gen WAF Daniele Corbett Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of advanced rate limiting rules, increased blocking durations, and removal of limitations on non-IP client identifiers in the Fastly Next-Gen WAF. 02 novembre 2022

Log4j JNDI Attack Signal Now Available Daniele Corbett We are excited to announce the general availability of our new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal, which allows for detecting and mitigating Log4Shell attacks. 04 ottobre 2022