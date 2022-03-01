Kim Ogletree
Chief Customer Officer, Fastly
Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge
Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti.
Fastly premiata per il settimo anno consecutivo come Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™
Fastly è stata nominata “2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP”, confermando per il settimo anno consecutivo il riconoscimento ottenuto grazie alla fiducia e alle recensioni dei clienti.
Six years in a row: Fastly once again named Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP
Fastly has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.
Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine
Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational.