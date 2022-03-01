Fastly has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.

Mike Johnson, Kim Ogletree

Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational.