Minimizing ossification risk is everyone’s responsibility Mark Nottingham Building protocols in a way that anticipates future change in order to prevent ossification is critical. Because it’s impossible to upgrade everyone on the internet at the same time; it needs to be possible to introduce changes gradually, without harming communication where only one party understands the change — and this is everyone’s responsibility. 01 giugno 2021

Exploring 103 Early Hints Beyond Server Push | Fastly Mark Nottingham Many people think that the 103 Early Hints HTTP status code can help web performance in certain situations, but we won’t know until we get data about it, and without that data, browsers won’t support it. If your site has content like that described in this post, please consider joining this experiment. 04 novembre 2020

What is Cache Control? Mark Nottingham The Cache-Control response header is one of HTTP’s more widely known header fields; it allows a site to control how caches handle their data in CDNs, browsers, and elsewhere 06 luglio 2020

Improving HTTP with structured header fields Mark Nottingham The HTTP community has been busy modernizing the web’s protocol over the last decade, with multiple revisions of the core specification, a number of extensions, HTTP/2, and now HTTP/3. Unfortunately, the way we define and use HTTP header fields hasn’t changed much since the beginning, with underspecified headers (and lots of different ways to handle them) causing interoperability issues, developer pain, and even security problems. But help is coming. 26 giugno 2020

Creating standards for CDNs Mark Nottingham Content delivery networks (CDNs) have been around for a long time, but they’re not all built in the same way. While Fastly’s edge cloud platform goes beyond traditional content delivery networks by moving things to the edge, there are more fundamental differences; it’s not uncommon for CDNs to make up their own rules about how they serve web traffic, since CDNs didn’t exist when HTTP was defined. To improve this, we’re working alongside other platforms to standardize basic protocol handling for CDNs. 20 febbraio 2019