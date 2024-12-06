Exploring 103 Early Hints Beyond Server Push | Fastly

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Exploring 103 Early Hints Beyond Server Push | Fastly

Mark Nottingham

Senior Principal Engineer, Fastly

Ingegneria

Chrome and Fastly are currently running an experiment to validate a web performance tool — and we need your help!

Remember all of the hype around Server Push? Since HTTP/2 shipped, it’s become increasingly clear that while the performance problem that it was designed to address is important, Server Push was not the right approach. Instead, the Preload mechanism has become a widely-used replacement that delivers most of the benefits of Server Push without the risk or complexity.

However, there are still situations where Preload doesn't deliver great performance. Andrew Betts, our principal developer advocate, talked about a potential improvement in a blog entry two years ago: the 103 Early Hints HTTP status code, proposed by Fastlyan Kazuho Oku. Unfortunately, that proposal stalled because no browsers implemented Early Hints, so they weren’t useful for most web traffic.

Since then, it’s become clear that preload hints are here to stay; the HTTP Archive’s 2019 Almanac reported that they’re used on 16% of web sites. At the same time, take-up of HTTP/2 Server Push is still around the 0.04% of connections that Chrome reported back in 2017, according to Firefox telemetry.

That makes 103 Early Hints a lot more interesting as a potential performance improvement. However, supporting it is a lot of work for browser vendors, so they want to gather data on how much it improves things before spending the time and engineering resources.

That’s where the experiment comes in.

The experiment

To get that data, Chrome has started tracking how much time it would have saved if the Early Hints that it receives had been acted upon. It won’t yet follow those hints, so you won’t see any performance improvement. 

However, by comparing when the hints are received to when the real responses are received, they can estimate how much performance improvement 103 Early Hints will offer. The Chrome team plans to publish the data in aggregate, so that the community can make a more informed decision about the future of 103 Early Hints.

To gather this data, they need sites to start sending the 103 Early Hints status code. To help them get it, Fastly experimentally supports sending this new status code. So if you’re a Fastly customer, you can participate in the experiment.

In particular, we’re looking for content where the server needs to perform some processing before sending a response, but it’s likely that the response is going to reference additional assets that are automatically loaded (like images, scripts or stylesheets). Sending 103 Early Hints allows the client to use the idle bandwidth to download those assets while the server is “thinking.”

For example, an embedded Fastly Fiddle generates a POST request when it runs:

Once the POST completes processing, it refers to an SVG image, a data stream, and eventually that loads two more SVGs. By using 103 Early Hints, the browser can start loading all three SVGs right after the POST request is received — before the final response even starts.

It doesn’t have to be a POST, either; if an uncacheable (or hard to cache) GET is sent back to the origin, an edge-generated 103 Early Hints response could remove a substantial amount of delay before the browser starts preloading assets. 

If you have a site with content like this, it could benefit from 103 Early Hints, and your participation in the experiment will help gather the data that the community needs to make a decision about this feature. 

Sending 103 Early Hints with Fastly

To enable 103 Early Hints on your site, use the experimental h2.early_hints function in VCL, like this:

sub vcl_recv {
 if (req.url ~ "^/fiddle/") {
   h2.early_hints("link: </images/progress.svg>; rel=preload", "link: </images/icons/server.svg>; rel=preload", "link: </images/icons/arrow.svg>; rel=preload");
 }
}

That sends hints for the three SVG images in response to all HTTP/2 requests whose URL matches the regular expression ^/fiddle/.

Is it safe?

Sending the 103 Early Hints status code from your site should be safe; as recommended in the RFC, Fastly only sends it on HTTP/2 connections, and modern HTTP/2 clients should just ignore it. It’s currently running on the Fastly Fiddle tool with no problems reported.

As with any protocol-level changes, a few clients might have an issue, but in our testing found only  very old, beta HTTP/2 clients might have a problem with 103 Early Hints. We’ve also set up a test page that sends 103 Early Hints, so you can test different clients to see if they’ll break when receiving a non-final 103 status code. If you find a client that does break, please report it using the link there.

Worth noting: In using this feature, Fastly doesn't retain any new information, unless you report a problem with the form.

Help the web out

Many people think Early Hints can help web performance in certain situations, but we won’t know until we get data about it, and without that data, browsers won’t support it. If your site has content like that described above, please consider joining the experiment!

If you’d like to know more, please get in touch with me at mnot@fastly.com

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto