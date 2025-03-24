Terri Allegretto
Senior Manager, Product Marketing, piattaforma per sviluppatori
Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly
Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython.
Why your code is safe from Copy Fail on Fastly Compute
Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) puts shared Linux environments at risk—but Fastly Compute’s Wasm-based architecture avoids the vulnerability entirely. Here’s how.
How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints
Early Hints for Compute is now generally available, dramatically improving website performance and user experience by preloading essential resources.
Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute
Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events.
Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge
Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection.
Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing
Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today.