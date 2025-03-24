Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Why your code is safe from Copy Fail on Fastly Compute Terri Allegretto Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) puts shared Linux environments at risk—but Fastly Compute’s Wasm-based architecture avoids the vulnerability entirely. Here’s how. 01 maggio 2026

How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints Ajay Bharadwaj, Terri Allegretto Early Hints for Compute is now generally available, dramatically improving website performance and user experience by preloading essential resources. 25 novembre 2025

Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute Brock Norvell, Terri Allegretto, + 2 more Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events. 05 novembre 2025

Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge Alex Casalboni, Terri Allegretto Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection. 25 giugno 2025